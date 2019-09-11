Vital Proteins Takes A Bite Out Of The Grab 'n Go Aisle, Debuting Collagen Bars™ At Natural Products Expo East

Each of the 6 flavors (Peanut Butter Chocolate, Raspberry Lemon, Lemon Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip, Mixed Berry, and Chocolate Almond Sea Salt) contain 15 grams of collagen, the most collagen per bar on the market. Vital Proteins' Collagen Bars are thoughtfully formulated without gluten, dairy, soy, cane sugar, high-fructose corn syrup or added flavors. Simply toss a bar in your bag and go. It's that easy.

"Seeing the success of our Collagen Waters and their ability to fill a need for grab and go convenience, we knew the next step on our path of innovation was to create a nutritionally-rich product that could get our customers from one meal to the next with absolute ease," explains Kurt Seidensticker, Founder and CEO of Vital Proteins.

"We also wanted to make sure the flavors of our Collagen Bars varied enough that they could meet you at any point in your day. Whether you're looking for a fruit-forward start to your day or a post-dinner treat - there's something light and delicious for everyone."

Vital Proteins Collagen Bars will be available for individual purchase online and in select retailers beginning late fall 2019.

Vital Proteins' whole food-based, collagen-boosting collection was created to nourish those who seek a life without limits and a path to natural, youthful vibrancy. Vital Proteins' products contain better for you sources of essential proteins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients. Get the most out of every day with great-tasting collagen-based nutrition that promotes overall health and wellness from the inside out.** For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com .

