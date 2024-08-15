VitalEdge Technologies Recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the United States for the Second Straight Year

CARY, N.C., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalEdge Technologies, a leading provider of global dealer management software solutions, announces that it has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the second straight year. The list ranks companies based on their percentage of revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

"We are thrilled to be named among the nation's fastest-growing companies, a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation and client-centric solutions," said Jeff Hart, President and CEO of VitalEdge Technologies. "This award is a testament not only to the talent of our associates, but also to our clients and the 4,400 dealership rooftops we serve throughout the globe. Organizations across the sector are eager to adopt technology to improve their business performance, and we've been dedicated to providing them the digital transformation and data intelligence solutions they need to enhance the customer experience, unlock efficiencies and grow market share."

For more than 20 years, VitalEdge has focused on the equipment distribution space and its specific market sectors, including agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling and more. The company's software suites, e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer, allow clients to connect every aspect of their dealerships to standardize and automate workflows, access real-time analytics, and make data-driven decisions.

VitalEdge's appearance on the 2024 list comes amid an accelerated period of corporate growth. Following the 2023 merger with CDK Global Heavy Equipment, the company has grown to become the industry's largest dedicated technology provider with more than 800 global associates. In addition, the company has made significant investments in improving the client experience, including additions to the senior leadership team, the release of innovative new products across both product suites, and further enhancement of their client support capabilities.

About VitalEdge Technologies

VitalEdge Technologies is a leading global provider of dealer management solutions. Its e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer software suites give agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling, and other equipment dealers digital transformation and data intelligence technology to transform and grow their businesses. Designed to meet these clients' industry-specific needs, its platforms connect every aspect of dealership operations and provide insights to increase efficiency, client satisfaction, and profitability.

