VitalEdge Technologies Welcomes Paul Crist as Chief Revenue Officer

CARY, N.C., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalEdge Technologies, a leading global provider of dealer management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Crist as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this pivotal role, Crist will lead the company's global sales, customer success, and marketing functions, driving strategic initiatives to fuel revenue growth and solidify VitalEdge's position as an industry leader.

Paul Crist, CRO at VitalEdge

Crist brings over 25 years of extensive experience in software revenue leadership, with a proven track record of driving revenue and profit growth across multiple sectors within the software industry. His expertise spans global sales leadership, with notable achievements in areas such as ERP, supply chain, financial services, and mar-tech.

"We are delighted to welcome Paul Crist to VitalEdge. The company is well positioned as a global leader in the heavy equipment, agriculture, and material handling markets and we are excited to have him lead the company's growth strategies as we enter a new chapter," said Jeff Hart, CEO of VitalEdge. "His wealth of experience leading go-to-market teams and operational mindset will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth trajectory and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market."

Prior to joining VitalEdge, Crist held senior leadership positions at leading companies including Infor Global Solutions and Optimizely, where he successfully led North American sales divisions amidst periods of significant growth and organizational transformation. His strategic acumen and operational excellence were instrumental in orchestrating successful go-to-market strategies and driving revenue expansion.

"I'm extremely excited to join VitalEdge at this pivotal point in its growth journey," said Crist. "With two industry leading products and a talented team of nearly 800 employees across the globe, we are well positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunity in front of us as we continue to drive innovation and value for our customers."

About VitalEdge Technologies

VitalEdge Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of dealer management solutions. Its e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer software suites give agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling, and other equipment dealers digital transformation and data intelligence technology to transform and grow their businesses.

Designed to meet these clients' industry-specific needs, its platforms connect every aspect of dealership operations and provide insights to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

