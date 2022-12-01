Vitality Health International is making waves in Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching in January 2022, Vitality Health International has been gaining momentum in bringing health insurance that rewards healthy living to employer groups in the rest of Africa.

Vitality Health Insurance, developed specifically for the African market, focuses on prevention through screening, as well as mental and physical wellness as key differentiators. This innovative and digitally-enabled offering also incentivises healthy behaviours through MTN, Vodacom, UNICEF, Uber and Jumia – our exciting new cross-continental rewards partners.

Vitality Health International (VHI) has been gaining momentum in bringing health insurance that rewards healthy living to employer groups in the rest of Africa. VHI is currently operating in five markets in Africa – the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia and as of September 2022, Mozambique – offering: 1. Health insurance including the Vitality programme and 2. Travel for Treatment: an end-to-end support solution for people in the rest of Africa who need to travel for specific medical treatments. (PRNewsfoto/Vitality Health International)

With 75% of the population being under 35 years old, they are receptive to health insurance that's more digitally enabled. Another key health trend is the shift from communicable or contagious diseases to non-communicable diseases, often related to lifestyle choices. It's here that these unique healthcare solutions that reward healthy living can assist employer groups in managing employee health for the best business and individual outcomes.

What is Vitality Health International?

Vitality Health International is a South African health insurer. Its parent company, Discovery, pioneered the Vitality Shared-value Insurance model in South Africa. Today, Discovery operates in 40 markets, impacting the lives of more than 30 million people globally.

Our markets and products

Vitality Health International is operating in five markets in Africa – the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia and as of September 2022, Mozambique – offering these main product pillars:

Health insurance including the Vitality programme: comprehensive, quality healthcare benefits with a choice of three plans and four benefit options for the full spectrum of medical needs. This health insurance focuses on wellness and rewards healthy living through engagement in the Vitality programme, which is included in each benefit option at no additional cost. Vitality is a globally recognised, science-based wellness programme. Travel for Treatment: an end-to-end support solution for people in the rest of Africa who need to travel to South Africa , the United Kingdom or France for specific medical treatments.

Emma Knox, CEO of Vitality Health International Africa, says: "The foundation of the Vitality Shared-value model is to reward people for healthier behaviours, which improves their physical and mental well-being, improving productivity and decreasing the employer's insurance or health risk. Through this model Vitality Health International is contributing towards a healthier society by making businesses and their employees healthier."

