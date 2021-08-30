VitalSmarts Changes Its Name to Crucial Learning

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalSmarts, a corporate training company that has helped millions of people improve their lives and organizations through the skills taught in its award-winning courses and bestselling books, announced today the launch of newly revamped courses and company rebrand, including a new name – Crucial Learning.

The rebrand and release of new, more flexible learning options, including three new on-demand Crucial Conversations courses, aligns with a shift in the company's strategy to offer its courses in communication, performance, and leadership to broader audiences. As the world grows increasingly more challenging and complex, Crucial Learning aims to fulfill its mission to improve the world by teaching people skills to improve themselves by making its courses more widely available.

Consistently ranked one of the top leadership companies in the world, Crucial Learning's suite of courses and accompanying books include Crucial Conversations, Crucial Accountability, Influencer, The Power of Habit, and Getting Things Done. Nearly half of the Forbes Global 2000 have drawn on these crucial skills to improve organizational health and performance.

"Since the company was founded in 1989, we committed to two things: improving the world by teaching people how to improve themselves, and sticking to behavioral science research," said Andrew Shimberg, CEO of Crucial Learning. "We're excited to build on these founding principles with reimagined courses, more flexible learning options, and a new brand that will make our timeless skills more accessible to more people."

The company's new name Crucial Learning communicates two powerful ideas that embody the company's mission and focus. First, the courses teach essential or "crucial" skills for the moments that have the greatest impact on life's most important outcomes, including the strength of relationships, career satisfaction, happiness and ability to manage stress.

Second, the word "learning" emphasizes that learning and growth do not end with a singular course or even an advanced degree. Life itself is a continual learning journey that presents different challenges at different times. Being equipped with the right skills can lead to better outcomes and improved relationships.

The company's courses in communication, performance and leadership are available in in-person, virtual, and on-demand formats. For more information, visit cruciallearning.com/launch.

About Crucial Learning

Formerly VitalSmarts, Crucial Learning improves the world by helping people improve themselves. By combining social science research with innovative instructional design, we create flexible learning experiences that teach proven skills for solving life's most stubborn personal, interpersonal, and organizational problems. We offer courses in communication, performance, and leadership, focusing on behaviors that have a disproportionate impact on outcomes, called crucial skills. Our award-winning courses and accompanying bestselling books include Crucial Conversations, Crucial Accountability, Influencer, The Power of Habit, and Getting Things Done. Together they have helped millions achieve better relationships and results, and nearly half of the Forbes Global 2000 have drawn on these crucial skills to improve organizational health and performance. For more information, visit cruciallearning.com.

