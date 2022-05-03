VitalTalk Launches New Course to Help Clinicians Navigate Caring for Seriously Ill Patients With Better Communication

Using evidence-based curriculum and methodologies, VitalTalk has distilled 20 years of NIH-funded research to fit the way clinicians learn now. VitalTalk Mobile shows ideal patient conversations, common pitfalls and solutions to make the most of patient interactions. Participants then bring new skills from the course to their clinical practice.

Participants complete the course on their own time and in a few minutes per day, healthcare professionals will learn how to provide a clear and compassionate clinical status update to their patients; work with their patients to design treatment plans that match their unique goals and values; and learn how to identify their patients' goals and values and use them to prepare patients and their families for the future.

VitalTalk Mobile costs $89, takes roughly 90 minutes to complete and is eligible for 3 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits. The course is available for institutions with bulk pricing as well.

VitalTalk is a leader in providing serious illness communication skills training to healthcare professionals across the globe. Founded in 2012 by three academic doctors with extensive NIH research backing and educational experience, VitalTalk's vision is that every seriously ill patient is surrounded by clinicians who can skillfully discuss what matters most and match care to values. VitalTalk provides clinicians with best-practice communication methodologies and tools, a rich community of support, and ongoing development to better serve the needs of seriously ill patients and their families.

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of the Washington State Medical Association (WSMA) and VitalTalk. The WSMA is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

The WSMA designates this Other activity (Enduring materials and practice conversations) for a maximum of 3 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

