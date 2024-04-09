VITAMIN ANGELS ADVANCES TOWARDS GOAL TO REACH 50% OF UNDERSERVED PREGNANT WOMEN IN THE UNITED STATES BY END OF 2024

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Vitamin Angels hosted an exciting event in Anaheim, California to commemorate its three decades of impact and announce the organization's plans for the future.

GOLETA, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Angels celebrated its 30th anniversary by hosting an event in Anaheim, California on March 13th, the first evening of the Natural Products Expo West trade show. The event was sponsored by Nordic Naturals. Their contribution per attendee will help Vitamin Angels to reach 400,000 women and children in need. Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President, gave an empowering speech that commemorated the organization's 30 years of impact and key goals for the public health nonprofit, including its advancement towards reaching 50% of underserved pregnant women in the United States with prenatal vitamins and minerals by the end of 2024.

"We can be the generation to end malnutrition," said Schiffer. "For 30 years, we have been committed to improving the health and nutrition for women, infants and children worldwide. Today, we continue to expand our programs, and collaboration has been a key factor to this success."

Vitamin Angels is collaborating with national governments, academic institutions, and other NGOs to strengthen health systems at scale. They are also supporting the national introduction and scale-up of proven nutrition interventions such as multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS), also known as prenatal vitamins and minerals, for underserved pregnant women in several countries. The organization continues to work alongside its 1,200 program partners around the world to deliver its nutrition solutions.

"Through collaboration, we are on our way to achieving our goal of doubling our impact and reaching 140 million women and children annually by 2033. Here in the U.S., we're on track to reach 500,000 women in need in every U.S. state with essential nutrition. This is a huge accomplishment that I couldn't be more proud of," said Schiffer.

Vitamin Angels also exhibited at Natural Products Expo West where they met with current and prospective private-sector partners, including SmartyPants and PureHealth Research, all of whom play a critical role in supporting Vitamin Angels' global impact.

ABOUT VITAMIN ANGELS

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. We strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of our partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and young children – who are underserved by existing systems. We do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach 72 million women and children in 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and Candid give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org .

Contact:

Claire Murchison

[email protected]

SOURCE Vitamin Angels