VITAMIN ANGELS EXPANDED US REACH BY 25% AND PACKAGE OF NUTRITION SOLUTIONS, FURTHERING MISSION TO END MALNUTRITION WORLDWIDE

In its 30th anniversary year, Vitamin Angels advances toward goal of doubling its impact to reach 140 million underserved pregnant women and children annually with essential nutrients by 2033

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States' maternal health crisis continues, Vitamin Angels focused its efforts on expanding its US programs, increasing its reach by 25% over the last five years and providing thousands of underserved pregnant women in the US with the prenatal vitamins and minerals they need to support a healthy pregnancy. Additionally, the organization strengthened healthcare systems globally and expanded its package of nutrition solutions, piloting research and programs focused on breastfeeding and complementary feeding support. By year's end, Vitamin Angels reached over 71 million nutritionally vulnerable pregnant women, infants, and young children with proven nutrition solutions in every state in the US and in about 65 countries around the world.

"We made incredible progress this past year towards our mission to improve maternal and child nutrition worldwide," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder and President. "By expanding our package of nutrition solutions, working with national governments across the world, and increasing our US reach, we are that much closer to ending malnutrition and ensuring everyone, everywhere has an equal chance at a healthy future."

Currently, there are more than 1 million underserved pregnant women in the US who do not have access to essential healthcare. In an effort to address this need, Vitamin Angels plans to reach 50% of underserved pregnant women in the US with prenatal vitamins and minerals by the end of 2024.

Additionally, the expansion of its package of nutrition solutions to include breastfeeding and complementary feeding allows the organization to offer more comprehensive solutions and further deepen its impact on the women and children it serves.

Other highlights from the year included:

Advanced National MMS Policy in Indonesia - Vitamin Angels worked with partners to provide technical assistance, raise awareness, and build consensus around a national MMS (multiple micronutrient supplementation, also known as prenatal vitamins and minerals) policy for pregnant women. Its efforts supported local partners in Indonesia to improve the quality of pre- and postnatal care, improve gender equity, and increase access to maternal health services.





- Vitamin Angels worked with partners to provide technical assistance, raise awareness, and build consensus around a national MMS (multiple micronutrient supplementation, also known as prenatal vitamins and minerals) policy for pregnant women. Its efforts supported local partners in to improve the quality of pre- and postnatal care, improve gender equity, and increase access to maternal health services. Corporate Partner Impact Achievements - Walgreens and Vitamin Angels celebrated 10 years of partnership and reached over 400 million women and children around the world with essential nutrients. They also expanded their prenatal pilot program to 12 additional markets and over 400 Walgreens stores across the United States . Bayer reached a milestone of impacting over 13 million pregnant women and their babies, worldwide, with prenatal vitamins and minerals and was an educational grant provider for Vitamin Angels' new global education initiative, Nutrition in Pregnancy. Other corporate partners who achieved impressive milestones included The Vitamin Shoppe who reached 68 million underserved women and children and SmartyPants who reached 30 million women and children in need.

Charity Navigator 100% 4-star rating - As a 4-star rated charity for twelve consecutive years by Charity Navigator, Vitamin Angels received its first 100% 4-star rating in 2023, a designation that only 3% of top-rated charities nationwide achieve.

In 2024, Vitamin Angels will continue to pursue its goal of reaching 140 million women and children annually by 2033 by further expanding their programs worldwide and continuing to deepen their delivery and package of evidence-based nutrition solutions.

On March 13th, Vitamin Angels is hosting an exciting event in Anaheim, California to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Admission to the event is free. To register, please visit: www.vitaminangels.org/30-years

ABOUT VITAMIN ANGELS

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. We strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of our partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and young children – who are underserved by existing systems. We do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach more than 71 million women and children in about 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and Candid give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org .

