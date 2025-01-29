VITAMIN ANGELS EXPANDED GLOBAL REACH AND IMPACT IN 2024 AND ACHIEVED DOMESTIC GOAL OF REACHING 500,000 UNDERSERVED PREGNANT WOMEN IN THE U.S.

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, Vitamin Angels achieved a milestone year, reaching over 74 million underserved pregnant women and children globally with essential nutrition. Domestically, the organization achieved its goal of reaching 500,000 underserved pregnant women in the United States with prenatal vitamins and minerals.

"At the heart of Vitamin Angels' incredible achievements in 2024 was collaboration," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President. "From cross-divisional teamwork within the organization to deepening our partnerships with external stakeholders, collaboration has been the driving force behind our greatest wins in 2024 and will continue to fuel our growth and impact in 2025."

2024 Impact Highlights*:

Every minute , Vitamin Angels helped one pregnant woman avoid anemia and helped support a healthy pregnancy.

Every 10 minutes , Vitamin Angels helped one baby get a healthier start in life, equipping them with the nutrition they needed to grow and thrive.

Every 15 minutes, Vitamin Angels helped save the life of one child, ensuring brighter futures for families around the world.

Other Notable 2024 Accomplishments:

Corporate Partner Achievements - Since 2013, Walgreens and Vitamin Angels have reached over 450 million women and children worldwide with essential nutrition through their donation of 1% of participating vitamin and supplement products' retail sales to Vitamin Angels. They also expanded their free Prenatal Vitamin Program to 50 U.S. states including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands , further supporting Vitamin Angels' achievement of reaching 500,000 underserved pregnant women in the U.S. Bayer and Vitamin Angels reached a partnership milestone of impacting over 20 million pregnant women and their babies worldwide with prenatal vitamins and minerals since 2020 and was an educational grant provider for Vitamin Angels' global education initiative, Nutrition in Pregnancy .





Established Transforming Lives Through Nutrition as Founding Partner - Vitamin Angels partnered to establish Transforming Lives Through Nutrition , a consortium of nonprofits working together to address malnutrition globally. Funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the founding partners include Vitamin Angels, Helen Keller Intl , and iDE. Together, the partners are amplifying their collective impact by delivering proven nutrition interventions to reach more underserved pregnant women, infants, and young children around the world.





Supported Indonesia's Transition to MMS - In October 2024 , Indonesia became one of the first countries to launch a national program providing multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) to pregnant women. Vitamin Angels supported this transition by playing a multi-faceted role in Indonesia since 2018, including supporting implementation research, guiding policy updates, facilitating program implementation and product delivery, and providing technical advisory support to help build manufacturing capacity for MMS product in Indonesia .





- In , became one of the first countries to launch a national program providing multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS) to pregnant women. Vitamin Angels supported this transition by playing a multi-faceted role in since 2018, including supporting implementation research, guiding policy updates, facilitating program implementation and product delivery, and providing technical advisory support to help build manufacturing capacity for MMS product in . Adoption of Lives Saved Tool (LiST) - To better estimate the impact of improving maternal and child health, Vitamin Angels began leveraging the Lives Saved Tool (LiST) , developed by the Institute for International Programs at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Based on increases in coverage of proven nutrition interventions, this tool estimates health impact, including improved birth outcomes, child lives saved, increased years in school, and anemia prevented in pregnant women, among others.

In 2025, Vitamin Angels will continue to pursue its goal of reaching 140 million women and children annually by prioritizing collaboration with external stakeholders and deepening the impact of their delivery and package of evidence-based nutrition solutions.

Join Vitamin Angels on March 4th for a special event in Anaheim, California, on the eve of Natural Products Expo West. Admission to the event is free. Register here .

*Annual impact estimated using the Lives Saved Tool (LiST) and extrapolated using time parameters.

ABOUT VITAMIN ANGELS

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. We strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of our partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and young children – who are underserved by existing systems. We do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach over 74 million women and children in 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and Candid give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org .

