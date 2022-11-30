Vitamin Angels Partners with Actress and Activist, Tatyana Ali to Advocate for Maternal Health Equity Worldwide

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the actress and activist Tatyana Ali, announced her partnership with Vitamin Angels, a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition worldwide for the most underserved and nutritionally vulnerable populations – pregnant women, infants and young children. The partnership was announced on Giving Tuesday, November 29th, to raise awareness around Vitamin Angels' work to reach more than 70 million women and children in 65 countries each year with evidence-based nutrition interventions.

"When I was pregnant and breastfeeding, I did everything I could to optimize my babies' health. Now that my sons are a little older, I know my most important job is their nutrition. There is nothing I wouldn't do for the health and well-being of my family, and I know that mothers across the globe feel exactly the same way. Imagine not being able to access the vitamins, minerals and information that are so critical to your family's health?" said Ali.

"In honor of Giving Tuesday, I hope you'll join my family in supporting Vitamin Angels. Together, we can help nourish the health of pregnant women and children in underserved communities, and help bring an equitable world even closer - one healthy mother, one healthy child at a time," she concluded.

Taking action continues to be critical. New research from The Lancet shows that one in two preschool-aged children and two in three women of reproductive age worldwide have at least one micronutrient deficiency. In the U.S., the number is one in three women of reproductive age.

Vitamin Angels is scaling up its efforts to support mothers and children around the world when it matters the most: right from the start. They provide prenatal vitamins and minerals during pregnancy, encourage early and exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months following birth, and then nutrient-rich complementary foods with continued breastfeeding through age two. For children at-risk, they provide access to Vitamin A and anti-parasitics. These evidence-based nutrition interventions support healthy pregnancies, improve birth outcomes, reduce infant and maternal mortality, and protect those under five against debilitating childhood infections.

Vitamin Angels strives for a world where every mother has a healthy pregnancy, and every child gets an equal chance at a healthy life. Working with over 1,200 local and national organizations including governments, Vitamin Angels delivers nutrition resources and services to pregnant women and children under age 5 in 65 countries and in all 50 U.S. states.

These proven nutrition interventions help to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty and poor health. They also enable children to thrive through each stage of development as they grow and learn, leading to greater economic success for individuals and entire communities.

"We are inspired to be working with Tatyana Ali, whose passion for maternal and child health equity continues to strengthen communities who are underserved," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder and President/CEO. "By sharing her voice about the urgency of our work to improve nutrition from the very start of life, she is playing a critical role in helping to bring a healthier future within reach for millions of moms and children around the world."

Vitamin Angels is a public health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide. They strengthen, extend, and amplify the impact of their partner organizations working to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and children – who are underserved by existing systems. They do this by delivering evidence-based interventions and offering technical assistance, including ongoing monitoring and evaluation, to ensure program quality, scale, and impact. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach more than 70 million women and children in 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency.

