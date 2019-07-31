Vitamin Angels to Co-Host Maternal Health Symposium at 2019 Asian Congress of Nutrition Conference in Bali, Indonesia

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Hasanuddin University and Airlangga University, Vitamin Angels is pleased to co-host a maternal health symposium at the Asian Congress of Nutrition (ACN) Conference in Bali, Indonesia on August 6, 2019. The event will update attendees on new evidence, policy and practices regarding multiple micronutrient supplementation (MMS) during pregnancy. Dr. Kristen M. Hurley, Vitamin Angels Director of Programs and Associate Professor at The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, will moderate a panel discussion with leading public health nutrition experts from a variety of sectors including government, NGO, and academia.

"Updating fellow public health nutrition professionals on multiple micronutrient supplementation advancements is of significant importance as we continue to work towards closing the maternal nutrition gap," said Dr. Kristen Hurley. "We are looking forward to an engaging discussion amongst the panelists whom have each played a significant role in strengthening antenatal care (ANC) and integrating use of MMS during pregnancy around the world."

Panelists will address the latest evidence surrounding the efficacy of MMS for pregnant women, updates on current global and national policies, and ongoing efforts to advance the effective implementation of MMS programs with ANC systems globally.

Panelists for this event include: Dr. Kirana Pritasari, Indonesian Ministry of Health; Dr. Robert Black, The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; Dr. Parual Christian, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Dr. Rina Agustina, University of Indonesia; Dr. Anuraj H. Shankar, University of Oxford; Ir, H, Herwin Yatim, MM, Bupati Banggai; P, Tantriana Sari, SE, Bupati Probolinggo.

For more information on the symposium, please visit: http://bit.ly/asian-congress-of-nutrition

About Vitamin Angels:

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health organization working towards ending malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2019, Vitamin Angels will provide vitamins and minerals to over 70 million mothers and children in more than 70 countries around the world including the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

