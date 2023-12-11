Vitamin C Supplements Market to grow by USD 3.85 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vitamin C supplements market size is expected to grow by USD 3.85 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product type (tablets, capsules, gummies, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America to account for 36% of market growth. The US and Canada are the prominent countries in the vitamin C market in North America. The strong presence of leading market players, the growing demand for health supplements, new product launches, and rising disposable incomes are anticipated to propel the growth of the vitamin C supplements market in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vitamin C Supplements Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Doctors Best Inc., Garden of Life LLC, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Kikkoman Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Life Extension Foundation Buyers Club Inc., Nestle SA, Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Swanson Health Products Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Thorne HealthTech Inc., Viva Naturals Inc., and Carlson Laboratories Inc.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers vitamin C supplements, namely Abbott Limcee Vitamin C.

Vitamin C Supplements Market: Segmentation Analysis

The offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution segment includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, discount stores, convenience stores, individual retailers, and pharmacy stores. The offline distribution channel is expected to grow owing to the growing number of retail stores. Market players are concentrating on expanding their geographical presence.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Vitamin C Supplements Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver-

Increasing prevalence of vitamin C deficiency

Health benefits of consuming vitamin C

Growing household spending on food and nutrition products

The growing household spending on food supplements is the key factor driving market growth. Growing disposable incomes deliver consumers with raised buying power to buy dietary supplement products, such as vitamin C supplements, which will drive the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this vitamin C supplements market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the vitamin C supplements market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of market companies.

