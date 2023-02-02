Vitamin Named Agency of Record for Established Baltimore-Based Manufacturing Leader

Family-Owned Venture Trailers to Undergo Brand Refresh and eCommerce Website Overhaul

BALTIMORE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin ®, a leading digital-first integrated marketing agency, today announced being appointed as the new Agency of Record (AOR) for Venture Trailers, a 35-year manufacturer of trailers for powerboats and personal watercraft. Venture has been owned by the same family since its founding in 1988, and in that time, the Baltimore-based manufacturer has built a reputation for exceptional reliability, value, and unrivaled customer service.

Vitamin is being tapped to lead a multi-channel marketing campaign as well as the creation of a modernized corporate brand. The name of the company, Venture Trailers, will remain unchanged while the brand's look-feel will be reinvented to better reflect the Venture of today, and forward. In addition, the agency will re-imagine the design and user experience for Venture's new e-commerce website, which boasts real time inventory monitoring for more than 9,000 SKUs and requires a new and more effective way of guiding users to product while emphasizing brand experience and usability. Vitamin will launch, manage, and host the e-commerce environment. The agency has also been tasked with handling Venture's continual email marketing in support of customer and dealer retention, acquisition, and promotion.

"Vitamin understands who we are, our vision, and where we are heading," says Venture Trailers CEO Stephanie Van Slyke, who owns the company with her husband Matt. "Like Venture, Vitamin is family-owned and has been a leader in their own space. As active participants in outdoor recreation, they understand the boater mindset and what appeals to them. Given their experience in guiding the evolution of manufacturing brands into digital modernization, it was clear Vitamin brings key vision and skillset to the table that can help Venture better compete, reach prospective dealers, and grease the wheels for retail sales through our e-commerce platform."

"We're thrilled to partner with a brand and leadership team that's been at the helm for decades, has an understanding of new media and digital marketing, and is ready to hit the ground running both strategically and intelligently," says Vitamin Founder Mike Karfakis . "Venture is already well-known for outstanding products and the best client support in the boating industry. Our role is to promote those strengths and amplify where the intersections of marketing and technology meet. By optimizing our efforts for greater brand visibility, product awareness, and a seamless online buying experience, the ROI will naturally build, and fuel continued success."

Venture works directly with hundreds of independent dealers domestically in 32 states, and in six Canadian provinces. The company operates out of a 114,000-square-foot production facility near Baltimore's Trade Point Atlantic industrial area, and with its fleet of 20 trucks, can deliver trailers to dealers anywhere on the Eastern seaboard within a few weeks' time.

About Vitamin®

Celebrating 20 years as the "Cure for the Common Brand®", Vitamin is known for creating deeply branded, precisely executed, highly effective, and budget-conscious integrated marketing campaigns in close collaboration with for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Vitamin has assembled an exceptional team who leverage the experience and expertise of a large agency with the attention to detail and complete integration only a boutique can offer. Vitamin is headquartered in Baltimore, Md. and located at the gateway to the historic Federal Hill neighborhood. More at vitaminisgood.com and on social @vitaminisgood.

About Venture Trailers

Headquartered in Baltimore, Md. since its founding in 1988, Venture Trailers is a leading manufacturer of marine trailers for powerboats and personal watercraft. Respected throughout the industry for exceptional value, reliability, and unrivaled customer service, the same family has owned Venture Trailers for 35 years, with a continued commitment to building the highest quality boat trailers at affordable prices. Operating out of a 114,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and offering more than 9,000 SKUs, the company's trailers are sold in 32 North American states through a network of hundreds of independent dealers, and across six Canadian provinces. Venture Trailers has a passion for nurturing long-lasting relationships, and a reputation of providing the highest standard of customer service and support in the industry. Learn more at venturetrailers.com and on social @venturetrailers.

SOURCE Vitamin, Inc.