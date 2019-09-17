Vitamin's Latest Work Pushes Marketing Agency's Digital Capabilities to New Heights

BALTIMORE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin®, a leading digital-first integrated marketing agency, continues to deliver exceptional content, due in part to its enhanced creative team, the result of an internal strategy to grow and mature the agency. One of the first steps was to seek out talented veteran design professionals with track records of digitally focused work, furthering Vitamin's reputation for delivering some of the region's most esteemed creative content. Vitamin welcomed Cory Magin, VP, Creative & UX, and Art Directors Trevor Best and Liz Merchant, bringing high-impact, digital and brand integration expertise that few agencies can match and a rapidly growing portfolio of groundbreaking work.

Vitamin has recently launched several high-profile integrated campaigns, each with a digitally intensive approach to target specific audiences, increase inbound leads and raise awareness. Integrated campaigns for Arnold Automation and Arnold Packaging, Ellin & Tucker, KLNB, and SIOR, the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, showcase the creative team's ability to apply its capabilities to a wide range of industries and client needs.

After joining Vitamin as the agency's first Creative Director, Magin was soon promoted to his current executive role, guiding the creative department, providing strategic counsel for clients, and collaborating on virtually every account. Magin's addition has allowed Vitamin's leadership duo of Amanda Karfakis and Mike Karfakis to focus on the agency's long-term strategic goals, and as a result, expand Vitamin's account portfolio, scope of services, and market presence.

"The work the Vitamin creative team has compiled in the last 18-months has been diverse, impactful, and extremely effective for our clients," says Magin. "We're finding ways to shine a light on what makes each brand unique and bring those things to life in authentic ways our clients embrace. We've built a tremendous amount of energy and momentum, which is both rewarding and exciting to be a part of. Vitamin has never been stronger."

About Vitamin®

Vitamin® (www.vitaminisgood.com) is the "Cure for the Common Brand®," a full-service, digital-first integrated marketing agency, providing clients with high-quality, process-driven deliverables within the disciplines of branding, website design-development, SEO/SEM, media & advertising, print, PR, and social media. Vertical expertise includes banking, built environment, commercial real estate, financial services, healthcare & human services, manufacturing and nonprofit market sectors. Vitamin is a certified MBE/DBE by Maryland DOT.

