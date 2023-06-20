Vitamix® Celebrates National Smoothie Day with Smoothie of the Year and Flash Sale

The Vitamix Propel™ Series 510 is $120 off for a limited time for the June 21 holiday

CLEVELAND, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the authority on all things smoothie, Vitamix® is celebrating National Smoothie Day on June 21 with the brand's second annual Smoothie of the Year – the "Vibrant Beet and Berry Smoothie" – and a sale on the new Propel™ Series 510 happening June 20-22.

"Celebrating National Smoothie Day is Vitamix's way of kicking off summer and highlighting what's happening daily in American kitchens," said Laura Ostenkamp, Vice President, Marketing & Product, at Vitamix. "Approximately 1 million people search for smoothies monthly, up 172% from 2022 – the convenient, refreshing blends are a way of life. Our Vibrant Beet and Berry Smoothie was chosen for 2023 because it combines the trend toward Instagram-worthy, vibrant color and, according to Mintel, consumers' desire for functional benefits in their smoothies, like an energy or immunity boost."

To sweeten the celebration, Vitamix is also offering a flash sale on the new Propel Series 510 that will be $120 off beginning at noon Eastern on June 20 through noon Eastern on June 22. Buyers will receive a gift with purchase, which includes the 8-Piece Straw Set and Under-Blade Scraper – ideal accessories for smoothie recipes, including the Smoothie of the Year.

The Propel 510 is perfect for the newer Vitamix user, or those looking to begin their whole-food journey. Since Vitamix machines last up to 10 times longer than an average blender, the Propel 510 will be a trusted tool for years to come.

The Vibrant Beet and Berry Smoothie gets its bold fuchsia color from nutrient-packed beets, which also offer heart-healthy benefits like folate, antioxidants, and nitrates. This delicious blend is optimally balanced with protein, fiber, and healthy fats to keep you feeling fuller longer with no added sugar. From heart and mental health to gut and eye health, this bright beverage supports the whole body with ingredients like:

  • Green tea: Loaded with antioxidants and a natural pick-me-up
  • Mixed berries: Full of antioxidants, plus gut-friendly prebiotics
  • Kale: Fiber- and nutrient-rich to support eye health, heart health, and much more
  • Chia, flax, and hemp seeds: Packed with the trifecta of nutrients (protein, fiber, and healthy fats) to keep you satiated; the healthy fats also support brain and heart health
  • Quinoa: Gluten-free and packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals

The dual benefits of smoothies – a flourish of color and ingredients to nourish – are creating a lot of conversation on Vitamix's social channels, including from some prominent influencers. In what's turning out to be dueling benefits, Vitamix® is asking fans to vote for Team Flourish or Team Nourish, and the results will be announced on National Smoothie Day, June 21. The winning team's influencers will be giving away an array of Vitamix machines.

While one team may win bragging rights, Vitamix machines' powerful performance creates the smoothest blends for even the toughest ingredients, which creates a uniform, luscious texture and ultimately a tastier smoothie – proving Vitamix users don't have to choose between fun and functional.

For photography of Vitamix's Smoothie of the Year and the products on sale, go here (Password: VitamixSmoothieDay2023!).

About Vitamix
The Vitamix family of companies, privately held and family-owned since 1921, is currently celebrating its 102nd anniversary. Millions of people around the world employ Vitamix machines to prepare nutritious whole foods in their home kitchens and deliver exceptional and consistent results in their commercial kitchens. The company's commercial customer list reads like a who's who of major restaurant chains, and gourmet chefs say their Vitamix machines are as important to them as their knives. The company developed the first true commercial production-grade blender in the early 1990s, igniting the smoothie and frozen coffee movements, and has been named the Best-in-Class Overall beverage blender for nine consecutive years by readers of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine. Vitamix continues to win awards for its products, culture, and user experience and is found in more than 130 countries. The company is headquartered in Olmsted Township, Ohio, near Cleveland. For more information, please visit vitamix.com.

SOURCE Vitamix

