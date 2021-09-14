Vitamix® Introduces New Accessories for Immersion Blender and Food Processor Attachment

Priced from $19.95 to $49.95 USD, the 10 new accessories use Vitamix power and precision to save users time and enhance their culinary skills. Vegetables can be chopped, finely sliced, cut and julienned in seconds. Other foods can be whisked and blended with ultimate power. The accessory line also offers sleek storage options to keep kitchen cabinets tidy and simplify on-the-go cooking.

The new line of Immersion Blender and Food Processor Attachment (FPA) accessories includes:

"The new Immersion Blender and Food Processor Attachment accessories give home chefs more convenience and efficiency in the kitchen, and increase their versatility to create nutritious foods," said Steve Laserson, Chief Commercial Officer at Vitamix. "Customers can also feel confident the accessories will achieve Vitamix-quality results for a wide variety of simple or advanced culinary applications."

These accessories are available for purchase today at vitamix.com , except the Immersion Blender Mini-Chopper, which will be available for purchase late 2021.

About Vitamix

The Vitamix family of companies, privately held and family-owned and -operated since 1921, is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, with a tribute to healthy, whole-food eating. Millions of people around the world employ Vitamix machines as a means of preparing nutritious foods in their home kitchens. The company also manufactures high-performance blenders and accessories for commercial kitchens. The company's commercial customer list reads like a "Who's Who" of major restaurant chains, and gourmet chefs say their Vitamix machines are as important to them as their knives. The company developed the first true commercial blender in the early 1990s, which ignited the smoothie movement, and has been named the Best in Class Overall beverage blender for nine consecutive years by readers of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine. Vitamix continues to win awards for its products, culture, and user experience, and is found in more than 130 countries. The company is headquartered in Olmsted Township, Ohio, near Cleveland. For more information, please visit www.vitamix.com .

