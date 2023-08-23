Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners expands into Louisiana with the addition of Pediatric Dental Partners

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners (Vitana), a dentist-led dental partnership organization (DPO) focused exclusively on elite Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic practices with operations in Florida, Alabama, Pennsylvania & New Jersey, is excited to announce its expansion into Louisiana. We are proud to introduce Dr. Daniel Crawford, Dr. Lauren Wallace, Dr. Shannon Backofen and Dr. Susan Chidlow, owners of Pediatric Dental Partners (PDP), who are joining us as foundational partners in Louisiana. PDP is a high-quality, multi-location, Pediatric Dental Practice and has served children in Northwest Louisiana for more than 3 decades. All 4 of the owners are exceptional doctors who genuinely care for providing high-quality care for their patients and taking care of their team.

Vitana's Chief Clinical Officer and Board Certified Pediatric Dentist, Dr. Monika Srivastava re-iterated "We are thrilled to have these 4 doctors join us as they are so closely aligned with Vitana's mission of enhancing the quality and access of dental services for children across the nation. They have built a practice that is an integral pillar in their local communities, and we look forward to helping them grow their impact to the next level."

The 4 doctors are active members of the following:

  • American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry
  • Louisiana Academy of Pediatric Dentistry
  • Southwestern Society of Pediatric Dentistry
  • American Dental Association
  • Louisiana Dental Association
  • Northwest Louisiana Dental Association

To learn more about this dynamic group of doctors and the practice, please visit their website: http://www.pediatricdentalpartners.com/

About Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners ('Vitana')

Vitana is a dentist-led dental partnership organization (DPO) focused exclusively on elite Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic practices led by growth-oriented dentists with operations in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Vitana invests in high-quality owner dentists who have built great businesses and have the desire to take their financial and professional growth to the next level. Vitana believes dentist owners are the natural CEOs of their practices and should retain complete autonomy. This leads to better patient care, optimal practice culture & continuous professional growth. Vitana ensures these dentist leaders have the support, information/data, tools, resources and capital at their disposal to make the right decisions for their practices and teams. Vitana is backed by private equity partners focused on long-term value creation. To learn more, please visit: www.vitanapdp.com

For any inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

