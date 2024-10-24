Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners expands into New York with the addition of Lemchen Salzer Orthodontics

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners (Vitana), a dentist-led dental partnership organization (DPO) focused exclusively on elite Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic practices with operations in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Pennsylvania & New Jersey, is excited to announce its expansion into New York. We are proud to introduce Dr. Marc Lemchen, Dr. Jennifer Salzer and Dr. Andrew Lemchen, owners of Lemchen Salzer Orthodontics ('LS Ortho'), who are joining us as foundational partners in New York. All 3 of the owners are exceptional doctors who genuinely care for providing high-quality care for their patients and taking care of their team.

Lemchen Salzer Orthodontics

Dr. Marc Lemchen, a visionary and a pioneer has had a significant impact on orthodontics and technology over the last 5 decades. In addition to starting LS Ortho, the premier Orthodontic practice in the region, Dr. Marc Lemchen is also:

Co-Founder of Dolphin Imaging and Management, the leading imaging and management software provider to the orthodontic community

Co-Founder of EasyRx, universal lab prescription software and digital work-flow management

Co-Founder of ZEENO Robotics, introducing robotics to the dental office

Co-Founder of CADflow, automated digital dentistry solutions for labs using artificial intelligence

Previous Chairman of the Board of Advisors Tufts University School of Dental Medicine

Holder of numerous patents in a variety of fields

Dr. Jennifer Salzer is a leading orthodontist with over 25 years of experience, recognized as a top 1% Diamond Invisalign provider. She was a founding member of the Invisalign Speaker Committee, was a National Spokesperson and Advisory Board Member for Proctor and Gamble's Crest Toothpaste, and is an innovator in airway focused treatment for kids and adults. A graduate of Duke University and NYU College of Dentistry, she has received numerous academic accolades, including six scholarships. Dr. Salzer is also an inventor, holding multiple patents for products, including Braced-Lets™ and Poutch™. She has a successful practice in New York and is affiliated with top industry organizations, such as the American Board of Orthodontists and the International College of Dentists. Her commitment to innovation, patient care, and mentorship has made her a respected figure in orthodontics.

Dr. Andrew Lemchen is an Orthodontist as well as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dental Surgery at Weill Cornell/New York Presbyterian Health system. He has received accolades for excellence and commitment to dental care of persons with disabilities. He continues his service as the orthodontist for the Weill Cornell interdisciplinary Craniofacial team. Dr. Andrew has specialized skills in emergency medicine having worked as an EMT in the NYC 911 for numerous years during his undergraduate and postgraduate education. He is a certified CPR instructor and has acted as the lead instructor in updating, developing, and revamping the emergency medical response training protocols at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine during his time there.

Vitana's Co-CEO, Ashish Bagai said "We are extremely proud and excited to partner with these 3 doctors as they bring a wealth of experience and an innovative approach to Orthodontics in addition to their state-of-the-art practice. We look forward to their leadership in ensuring we continue to offer innovative approaches to patient care and services across all our partner practices."

To learn more about this dynamic group of doctors and the practice, please visit their website: https://lsortho.com/

About Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners ('Vitana')

Vitana is a dentist-led dental partnership organization (DPO) focused exclusively on elite Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic practices led by growth-oriented dentists with operations in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Vitana invests in high-quality owner dentists who have built great businesses and have the desire to take their financial and professional growth to the next level. Vitana believes dentist owners are the natural CEOs of their practices and should retain complete autonomy. This leads to better patient care, optimal practice culture & continuous professional growth. Vitana ensures these dentist leaders have the support, information/data, tools, resources and capital at their disposal to make the right decisions for their practices and teams. Vitana is backed by private equity partners focused on long-term value creation. To learn more, please visit: www.vitanapdp.com

For any inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

