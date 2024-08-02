Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners expands its presence in Florida with the addition of Celebration Pediatric Dentistry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners (Vitana), a dentist-led dental partnership organization (DPO) focused exclusively on elite Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic practices with operations in Florida, Alabama, Pennsylvania & New Jersey, is excited to announce its latest partnership in Central Florida. We are proud to introduce Dr. Jonathan Gooch, Dr. Michael Gooch and Dr. Andrew Gooch, owners & leaders of Celebration Pediatric Dentistry (CPD), as our newest partners in Florida. CPD is a high-quality, multi-location, Pediatric Dental Practice and has served children in the greater Orlando area for a long time.

Dr. Jonathan Gooch, Dr. Michael Gooch and Dr. Andrew Gooch at Celebration Pediatric Dentistry

Vitana's Chief Clinical Officer and Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist, Dr. Monika Srivastava re-iterated "These 3 doctors are mission-driven professionals and align closely with our values of enhancing the quality and access of dental services for children across the country. They have built a special pediatric dental practice in the greater Orlando area, and we are excited for this long-term partnership to help them deliver even greater impact in their communities."

The 3 doctors are Diplomats of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and active members of the following:

American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

Southeastern Society of Pediatric Dentistry

Florida Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

American Dental Association

Florida Dental Association

Dental Society of Greater Orlando

To learn more about this dynamic group of doctors and the practice, please visit their website: https://www.celebrationpediatricdentistry.com/

