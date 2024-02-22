Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners Secures Additional Debt Facility to Fuel Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners (Vitana), a dentist-led dental partnership organization (DPO) focused exclusively on elite Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic practices with operations in the Mid-Atlantic & Southern United States is excited to announce the significant increase and upsizing of its existing debt facility through a syndication led by Live Oak Bank ('Live Oak').

Mike Montgomery, Senior Vice President – Healthcare Middle Market Lending and Sponsor Finance, Live Oak said, "We are extremely pleased to continue our relationship with Vitana and lead the significant upsizing of Vitana's debt facility that provides capital for its future growth initiatives. Over the last 2 years, they have demonstrated a disciplined approach to laying a strong foundation for the organization. Vitana has achieved top-tier organic growth across their practices as well as maintained a healthy and well-balanced capital structure.  We continue to believe in the vision, model and leadership team."

Vitana's Co-CEO, Mr. Amir Fardshisheh re-iterated, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Live Oak as they truly understand the dental specialty space. Mike Montgomery and the entire team at Live Oak have been fantastic partners over the last 2 years and we are excited to enter our next phase of growth with their support and collaboration.  The additional financing will be used to fund our next set of affiliations."

About Vitana Pediatric & Orthodontic Partners ('Vitana')

Vitana is a dentist-led dental partnership organization (DPO) focused exclusively on elite Pediatric Dental and Orthodontic practices led by growth-oriented dentists with operations in the Mid-Atlantic & Southern United States.  Vitana invests in high-quality owner dentists who have built great businesses and have the desire to take their financial and professional growth to the next level. Vitana believes dentist owners are the natural CEOs of their practices and should retain complete autonomy.  This leads to better patient care, optimal practice culture & continuous professional growth. Vitana ensures these dentist leaders have the support, information/data, tools, resources and capital at their disposal to make the right decisions for their practices and teams. Vitana is backed by private equity partners focused on long-term value creation.   To learn more, please visit: www.vitanapdp.com

