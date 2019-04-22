VITAS® Healthcare Appoints Jeffrey M. Kreger As Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Kreger brings to VITAS 30 years of financial, operational and administrative experience. In addition to leading all financial operations as CFO, Kreger serves as a strategic partner to executive and operational leadership teams, and oversees finance, accounting, facilities, revenue cycle management and risk management departments.

Kreger comes to VITAS from positions as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer at two healthcare firms, including Dallas-based Aegis Therapies and Denver-based BioScrip. Previously, he worked in finance leadership roles at LHC Group in Louisiana, Sun Healthcare Group in California, American Habilitation in Texas and Sava Senior Care in Georgia. He began his career as a certified public accountant (CPA) and financial auditor at Ernst & Young.

"We are pleased to have someone of Jeffrey's caliber and experience join the VITAS executive team," said VITAS President and CEO Nick Westfall. "His leadership and vision will help advance our company forward as it continues to grow, innovate and deepen its position as a leader of end-of-life care."

Kreger earned his master's degree in business administration from the University of Houston and bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a Texas-licensed CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs.

VITAS® Healthcare – 40 Years Strong

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 47 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,176 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2018, VITAS reported an average daily census of 18,136. Visit www.vitas.com.

