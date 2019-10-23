VITAS® Healthcare Earns The VMware TAM Award For Its Use Of Technology To Improve Patient Care

VITAS was selected from more than nearly 2,000 other organizations to take home the award presented at VMWorld 2019, an information technology (IT) conference focusing on cloud solutions, networking security, digital workspaces and emerging trends in the industry. VMware, one of the world's leading IT solutions providers, recognized VITAS Healthcare based on the adoption and use of multiple VMware technologies to transform its business delivery and provide better patient care.

"VITAS Healthcare uses the full stack of VMware solutions to optimize its mobile admissions process for hospice patients," says Mike Nagy, the staff technical account manager (TAM) assigned to VITAS. "With the assistance of their TAM, VITAS data centers are currently running 100% of their core and critical production systems leveraging VMware's Software-Defined Datacenter Technologies. By leveraging VMware vSAN and VMware NSX, VITAS has been able to reduce costs and improve operations."

Mobility is critical to the daily operations of VITAS employees, as about 80 percent of their time is spent providing care in patients' homes. VITAS chose VMware Workspace ONE to manage and better secure all endpoints, including company-owned iPhones, iPads and Mac laptops. VITAS field employees from 156 locations use the VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solution to provide care to about 19,000 patients daily throughout 14 states and the District of Columbia.

VITAS scored strongly in five categories, including data center security, mobility management and the Software-Define Datacenter approach. VMware also praised the VITAS mobile app for simplifying admissions and providing utility to referral sources. VITAS recently launched a redesigned and intuitive version of the app in early October.

"We worked closely with VMware to develop our mobile strategy and provide our admissions team with a hassle-free experience when it comes to onboarding a new device and accessing the apps they need in a patient's home," explains VITAS Chief Information Officer Patrick Hale. "With Workspace ONE, we've been able to cut device-related costs for a clinical workstation by more than 35 percent. Truly our partnership with VMware has served as our foundation to successfully implement a robust and secure mobility strategy to make our employees' jobs more seamless and enhance the care they provide to our patients and families."

Throughout VITAS' four-decade history as a hospice leader, the commitment to provide the highest-quality of care to patients and families remains the same but the technology used to deliver that care never stops evolving.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 47 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,078 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 28 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the second quarter of 2019, VITAS reported an average daily census of 18,845. Visit www.vitas.com.

