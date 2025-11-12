VITAS® Healthcare Hosts Free CME/CE Webinar for Healthcare Professionals During National Care at Home Month

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Care at Home Month, VITAS Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, invites healthcare professionals to a free, accredited webinar titled, "From Cure to Comfort: The Hospice Journey to What Matters Most." The virtual event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, from 1–2:30 p.m. ET / 10–11:30 a.m. PT. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

VITAS Healthcare will host a free continuing education webinar for healthcare professionals on November 19, 2025, during National Care at Home Month. Register at VITAS.com/Webinars.

"At VITAS, we understand that healthcare professionals are often the bridge between patients and the care they deserve," says Joseph Shega, MD, VITAS chief medical officer. "This webinar empowers clinicians to recognize when comfort-focused care is appropriate and guide patients and families with compassion and clarity. Because when patients are informed, they are empowered to make decisions that honor their values and wishes."

Webinar highlights:

Real-world case studies demonstrating the impact of timely hospice enrollment

Strategies for improving symptom management and holistic patient support

Guidance on navigating medical, psychosocial and spiritual needs at the end of life

Expert panelists include:

Dr. Joseph Shega, EVP & Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Lauren Loftis, Regional Medical Director

Dr. Sandhya Bhalla-Regev, Regional Medical Director

Patty Husted, EVP, Patient & Family Supportive Services

Jason Cooper, Lead, National Spiritual Services

Maite Hernandez, RN, Senior Director, Patient Access Development

The session will use real-world case studies to showcase the value of interdisciplinary collaboration in honoring what matters most to patients and their loved ones at the end of life, spanning medical, psychosocial and spiritual needs. Attendees will learn how timely hospice enrollment can elevate quality, improve symptom management and provide holistic support.

This live, interactive session offers up to 1.5 continuing education credits (CME/CE) for nurses, social workers, case managers, licensed nursing home administrators in Florida and Illinois, physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Attendees will gain practical insights into identifying hospice-eligible patients, guiding goals-of-care conversations and supporting families through interdisciplinary collaboration.

Register for "From Cure to Comfort: The Hospice Journey to What Matters Most," and find other free educational opportunities at VITAS.com/Webinars.

About VITAS® Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 59 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia.

VITAS cares for more than 22,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice settings and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of nearly 12,000 employees, VITAS was named a 2025 Top Workplace in Healthcare. Visit www.vitas.com.

Media inquiries contact: [email protected] , 877-848-2701

SOURCE VITAS Healthcare