VITAS® Healthcare Invites Daughters And Sons To Celebrate Memories At A National Mother's Day Bereavement Event

Accessible safely from home via phone or videoconference, the event provides an opportunity to honor all mothers and mother figures who live on in spirit and memory around Mother's Day.

This year's program will feature special presentations by renowned grief specialists, talented musicians, heartfelt and inspirational readings, and time dedicated to sharing treasured memories.

"Losing a mother is an emotional experience nearly everyone will face, yet knowing that intellectually doesn't make it any easier to cope with the absence of such an important figure—especially during a holiday dedicated to motherhood," said Diane Deese, vice president of community affairs for VITAS. "Our virtual event offers guidance and support for those struggling to navigate the death of their mother or mother figure, and it serves as an outlet for the complex emotions, treasured memories and personal experiences that accompany grief."

"Remembering Our Mothers: Daughters and Sons Celebrate Memories" is open and free to the public. Interested individuals can register for either of the hour-long events and provide a loved one's name for commemoration at VITAS.com/MothersDay. A link and call-in number for accessing the event via video or phone will be made available upon registration.

"For so many years, I have been grieving my mother," said one daughter, a former event attendee. "Today, VITAS has taught me I should be celebrating my mother!"

As the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, VITAS has over 40 years of experience supporting individuals of all ages through the grief process after the loss of a loved one. For grief resources, including a list of VITAS bereavement and caregiver support groups, or to learn more about future memorial events, visit VITAS.com/MothersDay.

