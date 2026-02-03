VITAS® Healthcare on CNBC: 'Now We Know!' TV Program Spotlights Hospice Care

The feature blends documentary-style storytelling with insights from VITAS thought leaders, offering viewers a clear understanding of hospice as a healthcare specialty that prioritizes comfort, dignity and quality of life for patients with serious illnesses. The segment emphasizes that choosing hospice does not mean giving up; rather, it ensures patients and their loved ones receive the right care at the right time, wherever they call home.

"Most people misunderstand hospice because there are many myths that surround end-of-life care," said Erika Gaudio, executive vice president of sales and marketing. "It's the role of VITAS and the hospice community to really make sure that healthcare professionals, patients and families understand the benefits of how hospice can support them in their end-of-life care journey."

Throughout the episode, VITAS leaders discuss the evolution of hospice care — from its early days serving mostly cancer patients to today's much broader scope that includes individuals with advanced heart disease, dementia, neurological conditions and other complex illnesses. They also underscore the importance of early conversations, advance care planning and coordination with healthcare providers to ensure seamless, continuous support.

The segment highlights VITAS' nearly 50-year legacy of delivering interdisciplinary hospice care that addresses medical, emotional, spiritual and social needs. From symptom management and 24/7 clinical support to spiritual care and grief services, VITAS demonstrates how hospice helps patients maintain comfort and connection in the place they prefer, which is often at home.

"The future of VITAS and hospice care continues to look bright," said Joseph Shega, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer. "We know currently, still only about 50 percent of people who die in the United States access hospice services. So, we have a lot of work to continue to do to help patients and families understand that they are near the end of life and that they have options."

Watch the six-minute segment now on YouTube.

