VITAS® Healthcare Redesigns VITAS.com to Enhance User Experience

Configuration of the first phase of the new mobile-friendly site is the result of more than 18 months of extensive design and development work, including in-depth user testing, quantitative research, and qualitative review and reconfiguration of content to provide optimal user experiences.

This thoughtful approach resulted in improved navigation and an intuitive approach to content flow for patients, families, healthcare providers, VITAS partners and employment candidates.

Streamlined navigation enables website visitors to explore end-of-life information, find helpful resources, refer a patient, get in touch with a VITAS representative or apply for a career at VITAS. Content is continuously updated so that visitors have access to leading-edge VITAS resources about hospice and palliative care.

"Families want all the information they need at their fingertips. Physicians expect easy, secure and instant access to up-to-date clinical information. The new VITAS.com reflects and meets our visitors' demands for instant access and relevant content," said Drew Landmeier, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of VITAS Healthcare.

A seamless user interface and new key features help users access information on hospice and palliative care:

Clean and Responsive Web Design: Cleaner look and feel across mobile and desktop platforms.

Cleaner look and feel across mobile and desktop platforms. Robust Search Function: Quick and easier access to key information for healthcare professionals, patients, families, consumers, journalists, job candidates and more.

Quick and easier access to key information for healthcare professionals, patients, families, consumers, journalists, job candidates and more. Hospice Eligibility Reference Guide: Clearly delineated hospice eligibility guidelines, clinical hospice guidelines by diagnosis and more.

Clearly delineated hospice eligibility guidelines, clinical hospice guidelines by diagnosis and more. Enhanced Zip Code Locator: Easier access to the closest VITAS services in each area.

Easier access to the closest VITAS services in each area. Additional features include: A searchable FAQ database on various end-of-life topics, patient testimonials and insights, access to the VITAS mobile app for download and much more.

"We're always looking for opportunities to enhance patient experience and provide a seamless transition for people exploring end-of-life care options," said Landmeier. "By enhancing the website experience, patients and their families have easier access to the resources they need and a greater understanding of how VITAS can support them during this difficult time."

For more information on end-of-life care visit the new website at: https://www.vitas.com.

VITAS® Healthcare – 40 Years Strong

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 47 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,176 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2018, VITAS reported an average daily census of 18,136. Visit www.vitas.com.

