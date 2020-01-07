Vitech Appoints Todd Eyler as VP of Strategic Marketing and Industry Relations

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of cloud-based administration solutions, announced today that Todd Eyler has joined Vitech as Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Industry Relations. Todd will be responsible for Vitech's strategic marketing efforts including analyst relations, industry communications, market trend and needs identification, competitive analysis, and thought leadership.

Todd comes to Vitech having held leadership positions at software companies, industry analysts and systems integrators. His work at organizations including Cognizant, Majesco, StoneRiver, Gartner and Forrester Research gives him a unique and extremely valuable outlook on the Life, Health Annuities industry.

"I am so excited to join the Vitech team," said Todd Eyler. "We are revolutionizing the way insurance, retirement and investment organizations do business and it is thrilling to be a part of that."

"Vitech has an incredibly exciting and important story to tell," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's Chief Revenue Officer. "Todd's unique skills and extensive industry relationships will allow us to share our offerings and insights, and will help us connect with prospects and clients in ways we never have before. This will be extremely beneficial to both Vitech and even more so to the markets we serve."

About Vitech®

Vitech Systems Group is a leading provider of cloud-based administration software to retirement, insurance and investment organizations. Vitech is a firm of over 1,200 employees with clients and employees around the world. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

