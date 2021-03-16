Vitech Continues Rapid Expansion with Hiring of 800th Employee in Hyderabad, India Office

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of cloud-native administrative software, announced that its Hyderabad, India office has hired its 800th employee, reflecting the dynamic growth and productivity of Vitech's newest space. Vitech first established its presence in Hyderabad in 2003 to provide 24/7 coverage and additional support for Vitech's clients.

"The swift development and diverse talents of Vitech's Hyderabad location exemplify our ongoing global expansion," said Anurag Yagnik, Vitech's Executive Vice President and CTO, who oversees much of the site's technology and overall administration. "The office has employees with a variety of skill sets, including Engineering, Quality Assurance, and specialized subject matter expertise, and by adding its 800th employee, exhibits the same rapid growth and unlimited potential as Vitech itself."

The office is situated in Hyderabad's tech hub, called HITEC (Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy) City. It moved to a modern, 90,000 square foot location in a brand new, "green" building in November 2020. Although most employees have been working remotely due to the pandemic, Vitech is hoping to slowly increase onsite capacity over the next six months.

"We are thrilled that the Hyderabad office has reached a significant milestone by hiring its 800th employee," said Frank Vitiello, Vitech's CEO. "It is the exceptional talent and entrepreneurial spirit of our global team that enables us to provide our clients with an ongoing competitive edge through our advanced technology and transformative solutions."

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,300 professionals, serving over 100 of the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech has been recognized by Celent as a three-time XCelent award winner. For more information, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com.

