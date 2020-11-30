Vitech Opens New 90,000 Sq. Ft. Office

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech, a leading provider of cloud-native administrative software, announced today that it has opened a 90,000 square foot office in Hyderabad, India. This new office was designed and constructed from the ground up in a brand-new "green" building in Hyderabad's tech hub, called HITEC (Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy) City.

The new office incorporates advanced design concepts and will meet the needs of an agile, dynamic workforce. It replaces three existing locations and will seat over 1,000 employees, giving Vitech the space needed to support its ongoing, rapid growth.

"This exciting new space will enable our global expansion while allowing our regional team to align and collaborate in a single space," said Anurag Yagnik, Vitech's Executive Vice President and CTO, who oversaw the project. "The office's advanced design reflects the same spirit of vision and innovation that underpins our software and solutions."

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-based benefit and investment administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,300 professionals, serving over 100 of the world's most successful insurance, retirement and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech has been recognized by Celent as a three-time XCelent award winner. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group