Vitech Releases Summer 2021 V3locity Solution Enhancements

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group today announced that it has released its Summer 2021 enhancements for V3locity, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics solution. This latest release includes high-level improvements to V3locity's Core, Digital, and Analytics capabilities.

"These most recent enhancements will enable a more personalized and responsive digital customer experience, in addition to greater core operational efficiency and solution scalability to best serve our customers," said Ali Kheirolomoom, Vitech's Chief Product Officer. "Vitech's triannual product releases, an integral part of our ongoing Research and Development effort, ensure that V3locity always has the most cutting-edge, advanced technology for optimum performance and execution."

The specific enhancements include:

Experience Designer/Digital Marketplace Integration. The Experience Designer is a low-code, no-code environment for the development of digital experiences for key user personas and allows for third-party widgets for added personalization.

Interactive eForms with DocuSign Integration Support. The Digital Self-Service suite now supports interactive Electronic Forms (eForms) replacement of paper processes and are now integrated with DocuSign's eSignature capabilities.

Online Claims Submission with Real-Time Auto Adjudication. The Member Self-Service digital application now supports real-time auto-adjudication with its online Claims Submission wizard for considerable savings while enhancing service.

CoreAdmin UX Optimization. Additional investments now further optimize CoreAdmin user experiences, accelerate time to value, and enable a new, innovative launching pad for intelligent grouping and one-touch navigation for core processing and tools.

Automatic Enrollment/Terminations. Analytics-augmented auto enrollment and termination at the component level for each qualified product, with full plan eligibility assessment and automatic processing according to members' class updates.

Analytics-augmented auto enrollment and termination at the component level for each qualified product, with full plan eligibility assessment and automatic processing according to members' class updates. Policy Amendment Improvements. Significant improvements in the Policy Amendment wizard streamline cross-policy version and retroactive sandwich amendments, with an automated coverage impact assessment tool that detects and resolves any sandwich amendment conflicts.

V3locity is Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life-cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries modern and proven core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Group Insurance, Pension Fund Administration, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving over 100 of the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com.

