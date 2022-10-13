Vitesco Technologies Celebrates 50 Years of Manufacturing Excellence in Seguin, Texas

Manufacturing facility currently employs more than 1,700 people as a significant Texas employer and economic contributor in support of the global automotive industry.

Vitesco Technologies' Seguin facility has an annual production of more than 18 million electronic controls as part of its portfolio for supporting automotive technologies including those for advanced electrification powertrains.

SEGUIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitesco Technologies, a leading international manufacturer of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, is celebrating this week the 50th anniversary of its largest global manufacturing plant in Seguin, Texas.

Opened in 1972, the dynamic Seguin facility has a storied history for producing electronic controls that have marked the modernization of innovative machines from refrigerators and microwaves to the first Bluetooth and global positioning systems (GPS), to today's advanced battery-electric vehicles which are poised to reshape the automotive industry during the next decade.

The Seguin facility has been a global leader in the manufacture of engine controllers for more than 25 years. Through this role as a technology solutions provider, Seguin and Vitesco Technologies have manufactured millions of NOx sensors that have been an auto industry staple for helping to control auto emissions.

"The Seguin plant and the tens of thousands of employees who have passed through its doors have played a vital role contributing to the advancements Vitesco Technologies seeks to make for our industry and our planet through sustainable mobility technologies," said Rich Anderson, Seguin plant manager for Vitesco Technologies. "When we speak about the culture of our company, we emphasize the incredible roles our people play in making a difference, and we have 50 years of evidence to support that."

Seguin has a significant role in driving the auto industry forward.

Seguin receives strong customer support having demonstrated the ability to launch new projects without incidents over many years. Seguin is benchmarked by other locations and knowledge sharing is part of the teams' culture.

"We have a lot of in-house expertise for clever, efficient manufacturing line designs. Vitesco Technologies Seguin uses cutting-edge tools like artificial intelligence, collaborative robots assisting our workers, and big data to ensure our innovation leads the industry," said Anderson. "Our customers depend on us to make sure their products -- millions of vehicles each year -- reach showroom floors. Our people and our technology have put Seguin in a position to not only support but lead our customers into the new era of electrification and e-mobility."

Like all Vitesco Technologies locations, Seguin has a goal for maximizing the use of renewable energy sources and even produces its own green electricity with solar powered systems. The site contributes significantly toward Vitesco Technologies' target of achieving carbon neutrality in its own corporate activities worldwide by 2030.

With shifts running around the clock, the Seguin facility expects to continue to grow as Vitesco Technologies continues to win new electrification business from U.S. automakers. A large capital project, a new warehouse, is nearing completion to support its growing operations. Additionally, Seguin encourages those looking for employment in hourly and salaried positions to visit its website www.vitescotechnologies.com for more information.

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of cutting-edge drive systems for sustainable transport solutions. With the help of intelligent system solutions and components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion drive systems, Vitesco Technologies makes clean, efficient, and affordable transport a reality. The product portfolio includes electric drives, electronic control units, sensors and actuators, and exhaust aftertreatment solutions. In 2021, Vitesco Technologies generated sales of €8.3 billion. It employs nearly 37,000 people at around 50 sites. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg.

Contact for Journalists



Mike Stoller

Head of Communications, North America

Vitesco Technologies

2400 Executive Hills Blvd.

Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Phone +1 (248) 505-3124

[email protected]

Vitesco Technologies. (https://vitesco-technologies.com/en)

Press Portal



https://vitesco-technologies.com/press

Social Media

www.vitesco-technologies.com

www.linkedin.com/company/vitesco-technologies

www.twitter.com/VitescoT

www.facebook.com/VitescoTechnologies

www.instagram.com/vitesco_technologies

www.youtube.com/VitescoTechnologies

www.vitesco-technologies.com/en/WeChat

SOURCE Vitesco Technologies