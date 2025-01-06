Vitestro Appoints Bob Gerberich as Chief Commercial Officer for North America

Seasoned MedTech Executive to Lead U.S. Launch of Vitestro's Autonomous Robotic Blood-Draw Device

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitestro, a pioneer in autonomous robotic venous access and blood drawing, today announced the appointment of Bob Gerberich as Chief Commercial Officer for North America. In this role, Bob will lead the U.S. pre-launch market development, commercial strategy, and execution, driving the adoption of Vitestro's groundbreaking technology across the U.S. healthcare market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to the Vitestro team," said Toon Overbeeke, CEO and co-founder of Vitestro. "Bob's proven track record of launching innovative technologies and building high-growth businesses makes him the ideal leader to drive our U.S. commercialization. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in bringing our autonomous robotic phlebotomy device to market and redefining the global standard for blood drawing."

Vitestro is an innovative, venture-backed medical device company that has developed the world's first and only commercially available autonomous robotic phlebotomy device, which has received CE Mark certification. The device uses near-infrared imaging to identify the ideal starting position for the ultrasound probe and leverages advanced AI-powered, ultrasound-guided technology with deep learning to detect the vein. Combining this with robotic precision, the device seamlessly performs every step of the venipuncture procedure, including applying a tourniquet, preparing the skin, identifying the vein, performing precise venipuncture, filling blood collection tubes, and applying the bandage.

Bob Gerberich brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the medical technology and diagnostics sectors, with a proven track record in launching innovative technologies, creating new markets, and driving sustained growth. As Chief Commercial Officer at Magnolia Medical Technologies, he pioneered the market for 'Initial Specimen Diversion Devices', establishing a new standard of care for preventing blood culture contamination and improving sepsis testing accuracy. Under his leadership, Magnolia transformed into a high-growth organization, increasing annual revenues from $2 million to nearly $30 million.

Prior to Magnolia, Bob served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Invuity, Inc. where he introduced 'Intelligent Photonics'—an innovative illumination and visualization technology category that advanced minimal-access and hidden-scar surgery. His leadership drove sales growth from $3 million to $50 million, leading to Invuity's successful IPO in 2015.

"I'm honored to join Vitestro at such a pivotal time as we prepare to introduce its revolutionary AI-powered, autonomous robotic phlebotomy technology to the U.S. market," said Gerberich. "This role aligns perfectly with my expertise and passion for laboratory diagnostics, driving innovation, improving patient outcomes, and advancing operational efficiencies in healthcare."

"Bob's experience and extensive network present an exceptional opportunity to set a new global standard for drawing blood," said Brian Joseph, Commercial Director and co-founder of Vitestro, who has been closely involved in Vitestro's entry into the U.S. market. "We are excited to work with Bob in this role to help hospitals and laboratories improve operational workflows, increase patient throughput, deliver superior-quality samples, and enhance the overall patient experience."

About Vitestro

Founded in 2017, Vitestro is committed to improving the blood draw experience for patients and clinicians. Its revolutionary autonomous robotic phlebotomy device integrates advanced medical robotics, artificial intelligence, and imaging software to deliver unmatched precision and efficiency. The device has not yet been granted approval by the FDA in the U.S. Backed by a team of more than 80 highly skilled engineers and specialists in healthcare commercialization, Vitestro is redefining standards in blood drawing globally. Headquartered in Utrecht, The Netherlands, the company is a recognized leader in medical robotics innovation and automation.

For more information, visit https://vitestro.com.

SOURCE Vitestro