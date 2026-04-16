Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) of a pending securities class action naming two senior executives as individual defendants.

Class Period: May 8, 2025 through February 26, 2026

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

Vital Farms shares fell $2.68 per share, or 10.8%, closing at $22.11 on February 26, 2026, after the Company missed its own revenue guidance by more than $15 million and admitted it was still struggling to recapture retail shelf space lost during its botched ERP rollout.

The Named Individual Defendants

The complaint names Russel Diez-Canseco, who served as Chief Executive Officer and President throughout the Class Period, and Thilo Wrede, who served as Chief Financial Officer throughout the Class Period. Both officers signed Sarbanes-Oxley certifications attached to filings issued during the Class Period, personally attesting to the accuracy of financial reporting and the disclosure of all fraud.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The action asserts claims under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which imposes liability on individuals who controlled a company that violated Section 10(b). The pleading asserts that both defendants:

Participated directly in the management of Vital Farms at the highest levels

Were privy to confidential proprietary information concerning the Company's ERP implementation progress and operational disruptions

Were directly involved in drafting, producing, reviewing, and disseminating the allegedly false statements to investors

false statements to investors Were directly involved in the oversight and implementation of the Company's internal controls over financial reporting

Signed SOX certifications under Sections 302 and 906 for the 1Q 2025, 2Q 2025, and 3Q 2025 quarterly reports, each attesting that disclosures were accurate and complete

Approved or ratified statements that the lawsuit contends violated federal securities laws

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 require the CEO and CFO to personally certify the accuracy of financial statements, the effectiveness of disclosure controls, and the reporting of any material changes to internal controls. The complaint charges that each SOX certification filed during the Class Period was misleading because it failed to disclose that the ERP transition was causing production slowdowns and shipment delays that threatened critical retail shelf space.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives personally certify quarterly filings under Sarbanes-Oxley, they accept individual responsibility for the information shareholders receive about material operational developments." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by May 26, 2026.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VITL Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the VITL lawsuit? A: The complaint names Vital Farms, Inc. and individual defendants including CEO Russel Diez-Canseco and CFO Thilo Wrede, both of whom signed SEC filings and certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley throughout the Class Period.

Q: What specific misstatements does the VITL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Vital Farms made materially false or misleading statements regarding the progress and impact of its ERP system implementation, failing to disclose production slowdowns, shipment delays, and the resulting loss of retail shelf space. When the true state was revealed on February 26, 2026, the stock price declined 10.8%.

Q: What do VITL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my VITL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:\

SueWallSt\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com