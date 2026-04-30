VITL Lawsuit Alleges Management Allegedly Concealed Internal Controls Weakness - Vital Farms, Inc. Investors Face Losses Following Management Allegedly Concealed Internal Controls Weakness: SueWallSt

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Material Weakness in Revenue Process Controls

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: May 8, 2025 through February 26, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

Vital Farms shares fell $2.68 per share, or 10.8%, closing at $22.11 on February 26, 2026, after the Company disclosed it missed its own revenue guidance by more than $15.5 million and reported EPS of $0.35 versus the $0.39 consensus. The Court has set May 26, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged Revenue Process Control Failures

A securities class action contends that Vital Farms identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting. Specifically, the lawsuit asserts management identified ineffective controls related to the accuracy of inputs in sales order entry and invoicing processes, directly impacting revenue and accounts receivable. The Company's own filings acknowledged the deficiency stemmed from "not having a sufficient number of trained resources with expertise in and responsibility for the design, implementation, operation, and documentation of internal control over financial reporting."

Internal Controls and the ERP Connection

The action claims the Company was simultaneously attempting to remediate this material weakness through its new enterprise resource planning system while also relying on that same system for day-to-day operations. Each quarterly filing during the Class Period repeated warnings that management "cannot provide assurance" remediation would occur in a timely manner, yet as alleged, the Company continued to raise revenue guidance from $740 million to $775 million without disclosing the operational risks this dual burden created.

The material weakness was first disclosed in the 2024 annual report and persisted throughout the entire Class Period

Ineffective controls specifically impacted sales order entry accuracy for price and quantity inputs

The Company acknowledged insufficient trained resources to design and operate proper controls

Remediation was tied to the same ERP system that allegedly caused production slowdowns

caused production slowdowns Despite these known deficiencies, management raised full-year revenue guidance twice during the Class Period

Vital Farms ultimately missed its $775 million guidance, reporting only $759.4 million

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (888) SueWallSt.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When a company discloses a material weakness in its revenue process controls yet simultaneously raises guidance, shareholders are entitled to understand the full operational picture." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY SUEWALLST -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, SueWallSt is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VITL Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the VITL investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased VITL stock or securities between May 8, 2025 and February 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did VITL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 10.8%, a decline of $2.68 per share, after the Company disclosed it missed revenue guidance and revealed ongoing shelf space losses from ERP disruptions. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do VITL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VITL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com