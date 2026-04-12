VITL SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Vital Farms (VITL) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 26, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Vital Farms To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Vital Farms between May 8, 2025 and February 26, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vital Farms, Inc. ("Vital Farms" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VITL) and reminds investors of the May 26, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) as stated previously, the ERP implementation was important to Vital Farms' operations, and "management and key crew members" had been investing "significant" time and attention to this roll-out; (2) by the time the 3Q 2025 10-Q was filed, the ERP was already implemented, and there had been "slowed down production" as a result of implementing the ERP; (3) as such, even if the slowdown occurred in the first two weeks of the fourth quarter of 2025, the risk disclosure concerning the ERP implementation was deficient, as the delay was more than a hypothetical at this point; (4) Defendants, who had never before warned investors that production would slow down as a result of implementing the ERP, suddenly alleged that said slowdown was "always part of our plan"; (5) rather than admit the impact of the slowed production on Vital Farm's operations, Defendants misled investors by saying "the business has quickly bounced back and we are now operating at pre go live shipment levels"; (6) indeed, rather than warn investors of the impact of the slowed production, Defendants stated the slowdown "had no impact on our guidance for the full year" and even increased their 2025 guidance from $770,000,000 to $775,000,000; and (7) as a result of the delay in shipments and/or production, Vital Farms would lose important retail shelf space, which would negatively impact Vital Farms' business and operations.

On February 26, 2026, MarketBeat published an article entitled "Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings". The article stated that Vital Farms stock price "gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings."

On this news, Vital Farms stock fell 10.8% on February 26, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Vital Farms' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Vital Farms class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/VITL or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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