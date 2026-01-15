Vitria Outpaces Market Offerings with AI-Driven Innovation; Top-Tier Analysts Cite Multi-Year Lead in Autonomous Resolution

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capping off a landmark 2025, Vitria—the pioneer in AI-driven operational transformation—is celebrating its most decorated year to date for the VIA AIOps™ platform.

The past year saw Vitria cement its market leadership through several prestigious milestones, including:

Gartner® Recognition: Featured in the inaugural 2025 Market Guide for Event Intelligence Solutions.





Featured in the inaugural 2025 Market Guide for Event Intelligence Solutions. Strategic Expansion: Selected for the Vodafone Tomorrow Street Scale-Up 2025 program, accelerating Vitria's path as a global strategic supplier for Vodafone.





Selected for the program, accelerating Vitria's path as a global strategic supplier for Vodafone. Industry Awards: Named a finalist for the 2025 FutureNet World Customer Experience Award and honored with the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award .





Named a finalist for the 2025 Customer Experience Award and honored with the 2025 . Market Momentum: Recognized as a "Vendor to Watch" in the latest IDC MarketScape™ for AIOps.

"With a history of innovation that tier-one analysts describe as 'well ahead of the curve,' Vitria provides a definitive competitive edge in the 2026 landscape. Our latest advancements in Knowledge-Driven AI and multi-agent architectures allow for autonomous knowledge acquisition, positioning Vitria as the primary choice for organizations seeking to outpace current market capabilities," states Dale Skeen, CTO and Co-founder of Vitria.

Vitria will Showcase the Future of Autonomous Networks at FutureNet World 2026

As telecommunications providers pivot toward fully autonomous operations, Vitria is leading the charge by integrating Generative AI with its "Knowledge Plane" to deliver the industry's first truly self-healing network ecosystem.

The VIA AIOps™ platform marks a significant evolution beyond traditional observability. By utilizing AI + KNOWLEDGE™, Vitria enables service providers to transition from reactive monitoring to proactive, intelligent automation. At the core of this transformation is Explainable AI powered by knowledge graphs, ensuring that every automated decision is transparent, accurate, and verifiable by human operators.

"FutureNet World is the premier stage for the evolution of telecom, and we are excited to demonstrate how Vitria is making autonomous networks a reality today," said JoMei Chang, CEO and Co-founder. "Our VIA AIOps™ platform isn't just a conceptual tool; it is a proven engine driving massive ROI for the world's largest service providers."

Proven Real-World Impact

Vitria heads into the 2026 summit with a track record of significant customer successes:

Tier-1 North American Service Provider: Reduced over 200,000 unnecessary truck rolls annually while achieving a 65% reduction in service incidents.





Reduced over 200,000 unnecessary truck rolls annually while achieving a 65% reduction in service incidents. National Network Provider: Improved uptime and network availability while automating 95% of incident triage and root cause analysis.





Improved uptime and network availability while automating 95% of incident triage and root cause analysis. Global Content Streaming Service: Avoided over eleven million annual service access failures and saved $2.3 million in yearly staffing costs.

Experience the Transformation at FutureNet World 2026

Attendees are invited to visit the Vitria booth for live demonstrations of VIA AIOps™. The showcase will highlight how Knowledge Augmented Analysis™ identifies root causes with surgical precision and provides "Likely Fix" recommendations to streamline workflows.

Discover how Vitria is accelerating the journey to self-healing networks. For more information or to schedule a meeting during the event, visit the Vitria Official Website or contact the team at [email protected].

About Vitria

Vitria's VIA AIOps™ provides the observability and automation necessary to improve customer experience and optimize operations across all network layers. By combining GenAI with deep domain knowledge, Vitria empowers operators to achieve a leaner, more efficient, and more reliable network.

Media Contact: Ava Spinale

Marketing Manager, Vitira

[email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ava-spinale-a17767295/

SOURCE Vitria Technology, Inc.