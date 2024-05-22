Vitrolife AB (publ) completes the acquisition of eFertility

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife AB (publ) has completed the acquisition of eFertility (STB Zorg B.V.) as previously communicated in the press release on 2 May 2024.

eFertility is an innovative system and software company transforming IVF clinic management with its cutting-edge solutions: eWitness (witnessing system to track and trace each step of the IVF procedure) and eBase (a specialised EMR that is compatible with hospital information systems). eFertility has a leading presence in the Netherlands and is rapidly expanding across Europe. In 2023, the company had revenues of EUR 1.5 million with a strong sales pipeline demonstrating the increased demand for witnessing systems in the IVF market. eFertility will be reported under the Technologies business area.

Gothenburg, May 22, 2024

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

Contact:

Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

