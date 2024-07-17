Vitrolife AB (publ) interim report Q2, 2024: Strong Technologies growth and improved margins

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter

Sales of SEK 941 (905) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 4% in SEK.

(905) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 4% in SEK. Sales per region, in local currencies was -5% in APAC, +11% in EMEA and +5% in Americas.

Sales growth per business area, in local currencies, was +3% in Consumables, +40% in Technologies and -7% in Genetics.

Gross margin increased to 59.9% (55.8).

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 327 (293) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 34.7% (32.4).

(293) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 34.7% (32.4). Operating cash flow increased to SEK 236 million (211).

(211). Net income increased to SEK 143 (106) million, giving earnings per share of SEK 1.06 (0.78).

(106) million, giving earnings per share of (0.78). Vitrolife Group acquired the distribution activities of medical devices from EMB, our Iberian distributor.

Vitrolife Group acquired eFertility (STB Zorg B.V.).

First half year

Sales of SEK 1,782 (1,759) million, an increase of 2% in local currencies and 1% in SEK.

(1,759) million, an increase of 2% in local currencies and 1% in SEK. Sales per region, in local currencies was +6% in APAC, +4% in EMEA and -4% in Americas.

Sales per business area, in local currencies was +8% in Consumables, +23% in Technologies and -10% in Genetics.

Gross margin increased to 58.6% (56.3).

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 600 (554) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.6% (31.5).

(554) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.6% (31.5). Operating cash flow increased to SEK 434 million (372).

(372). Net income increased to SEK 258 (205) million, giving earnings per share of SEK 1.91 (1.52).

Gothenburg, July 17, 2024

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-07-2024 08:00 CET.

Contact:

Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

