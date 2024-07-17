Vitrolife AB (publ) interim report Q2, 2024: Strong Technologies growth and improved margins
Jul 17, 2024, 02:20 ET
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Second quarter
- Sales of SEK 941 (905) million, an increase of 4% in local currencies and 4% in SEK.
- Sales per region, in local currencies was -5% in APAC, +11% in EMEA and +5% in Americas.
- Sales growth per business area, in local currencies, was +3% in Consumables, +40% in Technologies and -7% in Genetics.
- Gross margin increased to 59.9% (55.8).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 327 (293) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 34.7% (32.4).
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 236 million (211).
- Net income increased to SEK 143 (106) million, giving earnings per share of SEK 1.06 (0.78).
- Vitrolife Group acquired the distribution activities of medical devices from EMB, our Iberian distributor.
- Vitrolife Group acquired eFertility (STB Zorg B.V.).
First half year
- Sales of SEK 1,782 (1,759) million, an increase of 2% in local currencies and 1% in SEK.
- Sales per region, in local currencies was +6% in APAC, +4% in EMEA and -4% in Americas.
- Sales per business area, in local currencies was +8% in Consumables, +23% in Technologies and -10% in Genetics.
- Gross margin increased to 58.6% (56.3).
- Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to SEK 600 (554) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 33.6% (31.5).
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 434 million (372).
- Net income increased to SEK 258 (205) million, giving earnings per share of SEK 1.91 (1.52).
Gothenburg, July 17, 2024
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O´Connor, CEO
This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 17-07-2024 08:00 CET.
Contact:
Patrik Tolf, CFO, phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.
