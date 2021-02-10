Vitrolife AB (publ): Report on Operations 2020: Strong end to a turbulent year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter

Sales amounted to SEK 382 (409) million, corresponding to a decrease of 7 percent in SEK. Sales were unchanged in local currency.

(409) million, corresponding to a decrease of 7 percent in SEK. Sales were unchanged in local currency. Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 164 (160) million, corresponding to a margin of 43 (39) percent. Fluctuations in exchange rates negatively impacted EBITDA by SEK 21 million .

(160) million, corresponding to a margin of 43 (39) percent. Fluctuations in exchange rates negatively impacted EBITDA by . Net income amounted to SEK 108 (96) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 0.99 (0.89).

Whole year 2020

Sales amounted to SEK 1 246 (1 480) million, corresponding to a decrease of 16 percent in SEK. Sales decreased by 13 percent in local currency.

246 (1 480) million, corresponding to a decrease of 16 percent in SEK. Sales decreased by 13 percent in local currency. Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 454 (587) million, corresponding to a margin of 36 (40) percent. Fluctuations in exchange rates negatively impacted EBITDA by SEK 24 million .

(587) million, corresponding to a margin of 36 (40) percent. Fluctuations in exchange rates negatively impacted EBITDA by . Net income amounted to SEK 288 (384) million, which gave earnings per share of SEK 2.64 (3.53).

After the end of the period

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 87 (-) million, corresponding to SEK 0.80 (-) per share.

(-) million, corresponding to (-) per share. Lawsuit received regarding claimed patent infringement with regard to Time-lapse in Germany .

Gothenburg, February 10, 2021

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

Queries should be addressed to:

Thomas Axelsson, CEO, tel 46 31 721 80 01

Mikael Engblom, CFO, tel 46 31 721 80 14

This information is information that Vitrolife AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 am CET on February 10, 2021.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/report-on-operations-2020--strong-end-to-a-turbulent-year,c3283277

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3283277/1370332.pdf Report on Operations 2020

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)