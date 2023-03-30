GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife Group has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022.

The Annual and Sustainability Report is now available digitally in English and Swedish at www.vitrolife.com. The Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is available in Swedish.

Vitrolife Group has chosen not to print or distribute a hard copy of the Annual Report. Those who are unable to access the Annual Report digitally can request a print-out of the Annual Report by contacting Vitrolife Group at [email protected] or call +46 (0) 31 721 80 00.

Gothenburg, Sweden

March 30, 2023

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30-03-2023 08:00 CET.

Contact:



Patrik Tolf,

CFO,

phone +46 (0) 31 766 90 21

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3742917/1952673.pdf Vitrolife Group Annual and Sustainability Report 2022 https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/3742917/1952783.zip vitr-2022-12-31-sv.zip

