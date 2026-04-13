Vitruvius Built Founder Named to LUXE NEXT 2026, Firm Represented Among Only Four General Contractors Nationwide

PARK CITY, Utah, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Ochello Jr., Founder and CEO of Vitruvius Built, has been named to the LUXE NEXT Class of 2026 by LUXE Interiors + Design, one of the nation's most respected publications dedicated to high-end residential design.

The LUXE NEXT list recognizes a new generation of talent shaping the future of residential design across the United States, spanning architects, interior designers, landscape architects, and builders. Vitruvius Built is represented as one of only four general contractors in the country included in this year's class, placing the firm in an exceptionally small and distinguished national cohort.

Ochello's selection reflects the work, discipline, and standards of the Vitruvius Built team, and the firm's role in advancing construction as an integral part of the design process. At its core, the firm is driven by a clear mission: the precision execution of legacy homes.

"We have always believed that exceptional construction is its own form of artistry," said Charles Ochello, Founder and CEO of Vitruvius Built. "Our role is to take the design team's vision and realize it as a legacy home through precision, discipline, and an uncompromising commitment to execution, always with deep respect for the design intent. To be recognized by LUXE Interiors + Design in that capacity is a tremendous honor, and a meaningful validation of what our entire team works toward every day."

Vitruvius Built focuses exclusively on luxury private residences in Park City, Deer Valley, and the broader Wasatch Back region of Utah. The firm partners with leading architecture and design firms from across the United States and abroad to deliver precision-driven construction of architecturally significant mountain homes.

The firm's approach is defined by meticulous craftsmanship, rigorous project control, and disciplined execution at every level. Vitruvius Built works in close collaboration with architects, interior designers, engineers, owner's representatives, specialty consultants, and homeowners, serving as an integral partner in the collaborative design and construction process. The firm brings the clarity, coordination, and technical expertise required to execute complex design and deliver enduring, high-performance homes. Vitruvius Built is equally focused on creating emotional and financial security for its clients, and creative security for its collaborators, achieved through a precision-driven process and an uncompromising commitment to detail.

Vitruvius Built is proud to call Park City and the Wasatch Back home, approaching each project with the discipline, precision, and control required to deliver exceptional outcomes. The environment and topography demands both rigor and respect, carrying a responsibility to serve as stewards and caretakers of the land. Each home is thoughtfully integrated into its setting and executed with respect for both the design intent and the natural landscape. Building in this region requires precision execution given steep terrain, extreme weather, and remote site conditions, demanding deep expertise across structural systems, sequencing, logistics, and environmental coordination.

LUXE Interiors + Design is published by SANDOW and distributed across 14 regional editions, reaching architects, designers, builders, and luxury homeowners nationwide.

About Vitruvius Built

Vitruvius Built is a luxury residential construction firm based in Park City, Utah, focused exclusively on luxury private residences in Park City, Deer Valley, and the private communities throughout the broader Wasatch Back region. The firm partners with discerning clients and leading architecture and design firms from across the United States and abroad to deliver precision-driven construction of architecturally significant mountain homes. Vitruvius Built is known for meticulous craftsmanship, disciplined execution, and a commitment to quality that extends far beyond completion.

For more information, visit www.vitruviusbuilt.com

SOURCE Vitruvius Built