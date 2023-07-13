VIU BY HUB PARTNERS WITH SAFESTREETS TO OFFER HOMEOWNERS COMPLETE PROTECTION

News provided by

Hub International Limited

13 Jul, 2023, 08:01 ET

Managing both physical and financial risk becomes simpler by connecting SafeStreets' customers with VIU's digital insurance brokerage platform

CHICAGO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced a partnership with SafeStreets, one of the largest authorized dealers of ADT home security systems in the U.S., to provide their customers with the opportunity to shop for and buy personal insurance coverage through a variety of carriers. The partnership provides SafeStreets' customers with trusted advice and a comprehensive approach to managing both physical and financial risk to their homes while potentially reducing insurance premiums in the process.

As advancements in technology make home security monitoring and surveillance more attainable, there's growing interest in seeking benefits beyond physical security like discounts on premiums, which many insurance carriers now offer. SafeStreets customers will be able to work directly with VIU's licensed independent agents to shop for and compare policies that may offer benefits for taking steps to secure their home and lower the likelihood of making a claim.

"VIU by HUB and SafeStreets have a shared mission: help our customers protect what matters most," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "SafeStreets customers are already taking critical steps to minimize risk to their homes. It makes sense then to take it a step further and work with a digital insurance broker that can bring carrier options and the expertise necessary to know how to build upon the physical protections already in place and ultimately minimize claims and lower costs."

Powered by Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, VIU is rapidly changing the personal insurance experience with its embedded broker platform and omnichannel approach which features a digital-first experience supported by personalized live agent interactions who offer trusted advice.

"Beyond the physical security and peace of mind they provide, home security systems can be a tool for reducing insurance premiums. But with requirements varying by carrier, it can be difficult for consumers to navigate any potential discounts on their own," said Jared Chappell, CEO of SafeStreets. "We are excited to bring this digital solution to our customers to make the insurance process easier while providing additional ways to lower risk in other areas of their lives as well."

VIU enables consumers to compare, shop for and navigate personal insurance policies across auto, home, condo, renters, life and pet. Consumers, regardless of whether they are a VIU customer, can also import existing policies from various carriers across 20 types of insurance, providing a clear view of all their policy coverage details in one place. VIU advisors are available online or by phone to provide neutral advice on all policies. 

VIU's technical capabilities allow the platform to be easily embedded within the workflows and systems of partner organizations enabling them to provide added value to their customers while supporting organizational growth goals.

About Hub International 
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

About SafeStreets
As the only ADT Authorized Provider in the nation, SafeStreets delivers one of the highest rated smart security services to homes across the country. Combining custom-built packages, 24/7 monitoring from ADT and an in-home experience unlike any other, SafeStreets proudly serves all who are looking for additional peace of mind at home. With over 300 Smart Security Pros operating in the US, the mission to provide all homes with a 5 Star Experience is becoming more of a reality each day. Visit safestreets.com to learn more.

CONTACTS:
Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7573
[email protected]

Media: Shelley Rossetter
Phone: 863-397-8877
[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Also from this source

HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES RETIREMENT CONSULTING SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF GOLDEN CORNER WEALTH ADVISORS IN SOUTH CAROLINA

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS INSURANCE AND RISK CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF INSURANCE PARTNERS, LLC D/B/A FRINELL RISK ADVISORS IN OREGON

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.