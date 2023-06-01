VIU by HUB Revolutionizes Personal Insurance Management with Launch of New Mobile App and Enhanced Digital Wallet

News provided by

Hub International Limited

01 Jun, 2023, 08:01 ET

Consumers can now manage all personal insurance policies in one place and access proactive advice regardless of carrier

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB (VIU), a digital insurance brokerage platform, announced today the launch of its new mobile app and enhanced digital wallet that makes managing personal insurance policies simpler and more seamless than ever before. The wallet is capable of storing policies across insurance types and carriers, regardless of source. These new digital capabilities mark the latest innovations VIU is implementing to improve the personal insurance journey for all consumers.

With VIU's mobile app and enhanced digital wallet, consumers can compare, shop for, and navigate personal insurance policies across auto, home, condo, renters, life, and pet. Consumers, regardless of whether they are a VIU customer, can also import existing policies from various carriers across 20 types of insurance, providing a clear view of all their policy coverage details in one place.

"At VIU by HUB, we're merging technology with our decades of expertise as a leading insurance broker to develop solutions that change the way consumers navigate personal insurance," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "Our enhanced digital wallet and new mobile app allow consumers to view their coverage holistically, regardless of whether they obtained it through us, and receive impartial advice on how best to move forward when it comes time to renew."

The mobile app is available in both Google's android and Apple's iOS platforms while the enhanced digital wallet can be accessed on the web and in the app. Inside the mobile app, consumers can view details about their policies, view ID cards, learn more about what each level of coverage provides and receive policy expiration reminders. Additionally, they can engage with VIU advisors online or by phone to receive neutral advice on all policies in their digital wallet.

VIU is rapidly changing the personal insurance experience with its embedded broker platform and omnichannel approach featuring a digital-first experience, supported by personalized live agent interactions and trusted advice. VIU's platform can also be integrated seamlessly into the systems of partners, including those in the auto and real estate industries, to provide added value to their clients and drive additional revenue.

VIU is powered by Hub International, a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm. Learn more about VIU by HUB here. To download the VIU by HUB mobile app, visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACTS:
Media: Jessica Wiltse
Phone: 312-596-7574
[email protected]

Media: Shelley Rossetter
Phone: 863-397-8877
[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

