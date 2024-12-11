Viva Biotech Officially Establishes Boston Branch, Marking Another Milestone in Global Expansion

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Viva Biotech Holdings Group ("Viva Biotech") announced the official establishment of its new branch in Boston, USA. As a global leader in drug research, development and manufacturing services, this milestone marks a significant step forward in the company's global expansion strategy. Viva Biotech aims to further enhance and deepen international collaboration networks, providing comprehensive one-stop CRO-CMC/CDMO services—from drug discovery and preclinical development to commercial manufacturing—for clients worldwide.

Boston, often recognized as a top life science cluster, boasts a globally renowned ecosystem for biopharmaceutical innovation. Viva Biotech's Boston branch situated in Cambridge, Massachusetts, placing it at the forefront of global biopharma innovation. Surrounded by world-class research institutions like Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as being the home to numerous biotech giants and innovative startups, this location offers unparalleled access to cutting-edge scientific advancements and collaborative opportunities. With the continuous business expansion and the growing market demands, Viva Biotech has decided to establish a branch to further enhance its market coverage and service capabilities in North America.

The Boston branch will serve as a crucial hub within Viva Biotech's global network, seamlessly connecting operations in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and other regions. Together, these interconnected entities will form an efficient global operational system, poised to respond swiftly and precisely to the evolving landscape of drug discovery and development, as well as the increasingly diverse needs of our clients.

Dr. Cheney Mao, Chairman and CEO of Viva Biotech stated: "Boston is a critical hub for global biopharmaceutical innovation and has always been a key focus of Viva Biotech's globalization strategy. Over the years, we have cultivated the brand awareness in the region through our drug discovery services. Moving forward, we will further expand our CRO and CDMO business, strengthening early-stage project capabilities to drive future growth. It is our crucial strategy to establish the branch in Boston to deepen our international markets presence and enhance our global competitiveness. We are building a more open and collaborative global service network to provide flexible and efficient comprehensive solutions for our partners. Looking ahead, Viva Biotech will continue to advance its globalization strategy, enhancing its one-stop drug discovery and manufacturing capabilities to contribute to the development of the global biopharmaceutical industry."

Dr. Derek Ren, CEO of Viva Biotech (Shanghai) stated: "The establishment of the Boston branch not only strategically solidifies Viva Biotech's business layout but also serves as a key hub connecting us to global innovation resources, which will strengthen our strategic depth in international markets. We can more directly engage with innovative projects in the North American market via Boston Branch, accurately capture the business needs of emerging biotech companies, and further expand our business scale in the field of drug research and development. At the same time, we will continue to enhance our technological innovation and build robust technical barriers to respond quickly to industry advancements and market demands, providing more exceptional and efficient professional services to global biopharmaceutical innovators."

About Viva Biotech Holdings

Established in 2008, Viva Biotech (01873.HK) provides one-stop services ranging from early-stage Structure-Based Drug R&D to commercial manufacturing to global biopharmaceutical innovators. We offer leading early-stage to late-phase drug discovery expertise by integrating our dedicated team of experts, cutting-edge technology platforms, and state-of-the-art equipment in X-ray crystallization, Cryo-EM, DEL, ASMS, SPR, HDX, AIDD/CADD, and much more. Our business covers all aspects of therapeutic strategies and drug modalities, including small molecules and biologics across the pharma and biotech spectrum. The experienced chemistry team, led by senior medicinal chemists and drug discovery biologists, provides services for drug design, medicinal chemistry (hit to lead and lead optimization), custom synthesis, chemical analysis and purification, kilogram scale-up, peptide synthesis and corresponding bioassays. With our subsidiary, Langhua Pharma, we offer our worldwide pharmaceutical and biotech partners a one-stop integrated CMC (Chemical, Manufacturing, and Control) service from preclinical to commercial manufacturing. Additionally, Viva embedded an equity for service (EFS) model to high potential startups to address unmet medical needs.

