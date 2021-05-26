Viva Entertainment Group Inks Deal With Weekly Pro Wrestling Program SWE Fury Now To Air Pay Per View On VivaLive TV

MIAMI, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are delivered using the Internet and the producers of Pro Wrestling Entertainment Show, SWE Fury, are thrill to announced that they have partnered up to air their future LIVE PPV Tapings. With the ever-entertaining matches organized every week on SWE Fury, VivaLive TV will become a destination for fans and lovers of wrestling to enjoy exclusive, top-rated content.

Founder of SWE Fury, Tom Lance, had this to say, "I am excited to begin this relationship, not only for airplay but other opportunities they offer such as channel development co branding and soon banking, music, and shopping. It is a one-stop-shop for our company."

Johnny Falcones, VIVA's Chairman and CEO states "This is a new era for Viva" Lance is a breath of fresh air to work with. He understands how to execute at a precise pace which i believe is what makes SWE fury a major player in the Pro Wrestling Spectrum.

Currently, SWE Fury is viewed in millions of homes in the United States and beyond. Fans get to enjoy new episodes of the weekly pro-wrestling entertainment show via SWE Fury YouTube Channel, CW33-DFW, CW21-Baton Rouge, CW12-Kentucky, ABC-7 Tyler, ABC-9 Lufkin, The Action Channel, and Fite TV.

The partnership with VivaLive TV will assist SWE Fury in extending the reach of the weekly pro wrestling program to serve more viewers globally while providing enough coverage options for existing fans of the show.

Aside from airing weekly pro wrestling shows, SWE Fury also organizes Kids Camp, runs advertorial services, creates meet & greets and charity works. They also provide a step-by-step guide on the "ABC of Pro Wrestling," the first-ever instructional video on pro wrestling moves and essentials needed to become successful in the exciting world of Professional Wrestling.

About SWE Fury

For more information on SWE Fury Pro Wrestling Program and the new partnership with Viva TV, please visit www.swefury.com.

Media Contact

Company: SWE FURY

Email: [email protected] Country: United States

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet. Viva provides streamers access to the content anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection streamers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA has licensed and delivered to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV

www.vivalivetv.com

www.vivalivetv.net

Email us at:

Johnny Falcones, Chairman & CEO

[email protected]

1(833) 848-2888

