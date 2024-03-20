Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend's Huge Classic Car Show is Coming Sat. April 20th Featuring 5 Bands, Over 800 Classic Cars, and More!

The Viva Las Vegas Car Show is one of America's Largest Classic Car Shows!

LAS VEGAS, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, the huge VLV Car Show is returning to Las Vegas on April 20th at The Orleans Hotel & Casino! The VLV Car Show is one of the largest classic car shows in North America, featuring over 800 vintage cars, all pre-1963, as well as famous movie cars, tons of vendors selling vintage and reproduction clothing and memorabilia, and the VLV "Queen of the Car Show" Pin-up Contest. One day tickets are available for the Car Show event for those not attending the full 4-day festival. Kids 15 and under are admitted free with parents.

Viva Las Vegas Car Show Saturday April 20th

We are proud to announce performances by: Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats, Chuck Mead, Linda Gail Lewis (who happens to be Jerry Lee Lewis' sister!), The Spunyboys (from France), and Mitch Polzak.

Car Show Details:

Date: Saturday April 20th, 2024

Time: 9 am- 7 pm

Location: The Orleans Hotel & Casino (next to the Arena), 4500 West Tropicana Avenue

Tickets: One day tickets are available for the car show for $40 in advance and on the day.

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, a four-day music festival, now in its 27th year, is returning April 18th-21st. VLV is the Longest Running Music Festival in Las Vegas and the Largest Rockabilly Event in the US.

This year's VLV features 75 bands, 25 DJs, multiple events including Rockabilly, RnB, & Original 50s Music, the Classic Car Show, a Burlesque Showcase and Competition, a Vintage Fashion Show, Dance Lessons and Competition, Tiki Pool Parties, Swimsuit Contests, Burlesque Bingo, a Pin-Up Contest, over 120 Vendors, a Bowling event, Record Hops till 7am and more. VLV attracts some of the most eye-catching, stylish, head-turning people you will ever see in one place.

SOURCE Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend