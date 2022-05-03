Vivalink Announces World's First Multi-Vital Blood Pressure Patch for Remote Patient Monitoring

Integrated patch offers ECG, heart rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure monitoring for commercial research and development

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, announces availability of the world's first multi-vital blood pressure patch for remote patient monitoring for use in commercial research and development. The advanced multimodal continuous signal processing patch uses electrical signal-based technologies to capture ECG trace, heart rate, respiratory rate, systolic and diastolic blood pressure on a single device. The device is FDA/NMPA cleared for ECG and heart rate, and CE cleared for ECG, heart rate and respiratory rate. The blood pressure feature is integrated and available for research and development. Weighing just 7.5 grams and the size of a small bandage, the reusable and rechargeable wearable patch requires no additional components such as a wristband or wires in order to capture blood pressure.

Designed for remote and ambulatory patient monitoring such as hypertension diagnosis and management, the patch is wireless network enabled to automatically capture and send a continuous stream of data to clinical applications in the cloud. In addition, the patch contains on-board memory in order to capture data during network outages, and then automatically synchronize the data once network connections are re-established.

Key benefits of the blood pressure feature include automated readings of systolic and diastolic pressure. The water resistant patch can be worn inconspicuously throughout the day to capture blood pressure and other key vitals in remote settings and during sleep. Validation of the blood pressure capability was conducted in accordance with ISO 81060-2 standards over a range of physiological profiles.

Development of the advanced blood pressure algorithm is enabled by the use of Vivalink's Biometrics Data Platform which is uniquely designed to provide uninterrupted streams of real-world physiological data for AI development. Other advanced algorithms in development using the Biometrics Data Platform include cardiac mechanics and hemodynamics.

"We pride ourselves in continuous innovation," said Jiang Li, CEO at Vivalink. "This milestone further establishes Vivalink as a leader and innovator in the remote patient monitoring market."

The multi-vital blood pressure patch is available now for commercial research and development. For more information or to inquire about early access contact Vivalink at: https://www.vivalink.com/ .

About Vivalink

Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions for virtual patient care and decentralized clinical trials. We leverage unique physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and data services to enable a deeper and more clinical understanding between provider and patient.

