Vivalink Launches Turnkey Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Solution for MCT and Holter

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With cardiovascular disease being a leading cause of mortality worldwide, Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, announces the launch of its comprehensive technology solution designed for Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) and Holter monitoring. The solution integrates remote patient monitoring (RPM) technologies and advanced arrhythmia detection algorithms, streamlining deployment and enhancing patient care to meet the increasing demand for efficient ambulatory ECG monitoring solutions. By using a common technology solution for both MCT and Holter, partners can streamline the delivery and reduce the cost of ambulatory cardiac monitoring services.

Key features of the solution include:

Reusable ECG patch equipped with a 14-day rechargeable battery and up to 30 days of data storage capacity

Provisioned mobile gateway integrated with a patient app, facilitating seamless data transmission and patient engagement

Advanced arrhythmia detection algorithm capable of identifying over 15 common arrhythmias and ectopic beats

Clinician portal for over-read and annotation empowering clinicians with actionable insights for informed decision-making

Customizable final ECG report generation, enabling tailored reporting to meet specific clinician needs

"Bringing together cutting-edge technology and medical expertise, Vivalink's turnkey technology solution is changing the landscape of ambulatory cardiac monitoring," said Jiang Li, CEO of Vivalink. "Our integrated solution simplifies the deployment of remote cardiac monitoring services, offering a seamless implementation for our partners."

Vivalink will be exhibiting at booth #564 during the Heart Rhythm Society event in Boston from May 16 to May 19. Attendees can experience the ambulatory cardiac monitoring technology solution firsthand.

For more information, visit https://www.vivalink.com/ambulatory-cardiac-monitoring .

