Vivante Adds Key Corporate Clients for GIThrive Digital Health Platform

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health , the leading provider of digital digestive health solutions, today announced that Chico's FAS, Grifols and other prominent businesses have added Vivante's GIThrive platform to their benefits packages to help employees manage debilitating digestive diseases as well as to reduce corporate medical spend.

Chico's FAS is the publicly traded fashion company that owns and operates the Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma brands with 1,260 boutiques and outlets across the country. Grifols, a global healthcare company based in Spain that specializes in plasma-derived medicines and transfusion medicine, has 17,000 employees in the U.S.

Other major GIThrive implementations this year include a top-tier consulting firm, a mass media and entertainment conglomerate, a well-known health technology company, a publicly traded transportation and logistics company, and one of the largest school districts in the U.S.

GI issues are among the top five healthcare expenses for many companies with an estimated $136 billion in annual medical claims, exceeding the total healthcare bill for trauma, mental health, and even heart disease. One in four Americans suffers from a digestive disorder or undiagnosed digestive symptoms, contributing to productivity loss and absenteeism at work while also taking a profound personal and emotional toll on employees' daily lives.

GIThrive addresses these issues by providing a comprehensive virtual platform where members can access everything they need to manage their digestive health in one place, 24/7. Whether it's connecting with the care team, tracking their nutrition and symptoms, or completing self-guided behavioral health modules, members are supported and encouraged every step of the way. Notably:

More than 90% of GIThrive users report that the platform's digital tools and 24/7 human support help them relieve digestive symptoms and improve their quality of life.

Organizations that have adopted GIThrive have seen reductions as high as 15% in digestive-related healthcare spend due to increased medication adherence and behavior modification that lead to fewer emergency room visits and inpatient admissions.

Employers also benefit from claims filing handled by Vivante and a fees-at-risk structure based on a reduction in medical claims.

"These new client adoptions highlight the value that companies see in GIThrive's ability to help employees take control of their digestive health," said Vivante Health CEO Bill Snyder. "We entered 2023 with strong momentum with these and other client adoptions, and we are confident that growth will continue as more organizations become aware of the power of the platform to have a positive impact on their workforce as well as on their own bottom line."

