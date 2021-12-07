HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivante Health , the leading digital solution for digestive health and disease, has announced they have received SOC 2 Type II certification. The certification confirms that Vivante Health's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

Vivante Health Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

"Completing the SOC 2 certification reinforces Vivante Health's position as the most trusted name in digestive health. This is external validation of our dedication to protecting our members' data and serving our clients to the highest standards," said Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health.

The successful audit demonstrates Vivante Health's commitment to the security and privacy of our members' data.

"At Vivante Health we put our members first, and that always has to start with being excellent stewards of their data. The SOC2 certification process is one of many tools that we've used to ensure we are staying aligned with security best practices and ultimately delivering the highest quality service to our clients and members," said Dan Anolik, CTO at Vivante Health.

This is the latest milestone for Vivante Health in their continued growth trajectory.

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is an innovative digital healthcare company reinventing the way chronic conditions are managed, gut first. Our all-in-one gut health program, GIThrive , empowers people—through brilliant technology, advanced science, and on-demand human support—to improve digestive health, while lowering their cost of care. Click here to learn how employers and health plans are saving money with GIThrive or email [email protected] .

